ARK Genesis Tek Triceratops Location And Taming Guide

Tek Triceratops is a dinosaur that was recently added to the ARK Genesis DLC. It is simply called Trike. It is not an aggressive dino and will only retaliate when attacked. Triceratop eats an herbivorous diet.

Triceratops has a unique bucking attack that will push the enemy from the cliff top or any high place. This attack is deadly due to Triceratops big horns on his head. Finding them is not difficult and you can easily find them in the Ark Genesis.

Once tamed, Triceratops can be used for many purposes such as Transport, Travelling, Battle Mount, Guardian, Protector, and Thatch Gatherer. We have therefore made a complete guide that will teach you How to Find and Tame Tek Triceratops in ARK Genesis.

Ark Genesis Tek Triceratops location

In Ark Genesis, you can commonly find Tek Triceratops all over the Lunar Biome region. There is another name for the Lunar Biome named High Orbit. Some of the areas of the Lunar Biome include The Stepstones, Trinket, The Castoffs, Shards of Element Rock, and Little Sister.

If you want to learn about all the spawn locations of the Tek Triceratops, you can look at the map image below:

How to tame a Tek Triceratops

You can easily tame Tek Triceratops by knocking him out and feeding him his favorite food until the taming bar is full. The list of the favorite food of Tek Triceratops are given below:

Simple Kibble

Fresh Barley

Fresh Wheat

Soybean

Dried Wheat

Mejoberry

Berries

Tek Trike will knock enemies with its bucking attack and if someone with less weight gets this bucking they will be heavily knocked back.

It is a heavy attack but can be dodged easily, keep in mind that they are herding animals and will come to the help of others when attacked.

They are slow animals and you can kite one very easily. They are all over the place in the Lunar biome so quite easy to find.

When you have locked down the triceratops that you want to tame, aim at it and shoot. You can use Tranquilizer Arrows as your weapon.

A few of your shots will knock him down but make sure to keep a healthy distance as they can attack you, and if they do make sure to dodge that attack as they are quite powerful attacks.

Due to their head armor, headshots will give less damage so try to engage more body shots, and when they are knocked down use kibble and other taming food to tame them and they will be yours in no time.

Taming one will get you a heavy increase in raiding bonus as they have 30 bonus levels which are just insane for an already OP for ratings in general.

They will get you 20% higher stats and 20% higher raidings also you can have more bullets as well. They can also block much more damage due to that thing on their heads like head armor.

Base Stats

Attribute Amount at Level 1 Increase per point Taming Bonus Wild Domesticated1 Add Mult Health 375 +75 +5.4% 0.07 Stamina 150 +15 +10% Oxygen 150 +15 +10% Food 3000 +300 +10% Weight 365 +7.3 +4% Melee Damage 322 +1.6 +1.7% 7% 17.6% Movement Speed 100% N/A3 +1.5% 120% Torpidity 250 +15 N/A4 0.5

Level 30

Food Narcoberry Narcotic Bio Toxin Time Simple Kibble 10 0 0 0 0:08:00 Vegetables 94 112 23 12 0:56:25 Fresh Barley 94 112 23 12 0:56:25 Fresh Wheat 94 112 23 12 0:56:25 Soybean 94 112 23 12 0:56:25 Dried Wheat 94 299 62 31 1:52:49 Mejoberry 125 111 23 12 0:56:16 Berries 188 112 23 12 0:56:25

KO: Wooden Club Hits × 69; Slingshot Hits × 28; Tranquilizer Arrows with a Bow × 8; Tranquilizer Arrows with a Crossbow × 5; Tranquilizer Dart Shots × 4; Shocking Tranquilizer Dart Shots × 2

Level 90

Food Narcoberry Narcotic Bio Toxin Time Simple Kibble 21 0 0 0 0:16:47 Vegetables 207 434 93 47 2:04:13 Fresh Barley 207 434 93 47 2:04:13 Fresh Wheat 207 434 93 47 2:04:13 Soybean 207 434 93 47 2:04:13 Dried Wheat 207 1029 220 110 4:08:25 Mejoberry 275 432 92 46 2:03:46 Berries 413 433 93 47 2:03:55

KO: Wooden Club Hits × 159; Slingshot Hits × 65; Tranquilizer Arrows with a Bow × 18; Tranquilizer Arrows with a Crossbow × 11; Tranquilizer Dart Shots × 8; Shocking Tranquilizer Dart Shots × 4