Ark Genesis Bloodstalker Location And Taming Guide

Bloodstalker is an invertebrate creature in Ark Genesis. It is found in swamps, hiding in dense forests around them. It is an aggressive creature that catches its prey by webbing them from a long distance, then latching them in and sucking their blood.

They also spawn in close vicinity to each other, making it difficult to encounter them, this guide will discuss how to locate and Tame a Bloodstalker in ARK Genesis.

How to Tame a Bloodstalker in ARK Genesis

Location

To catch bloodstalkers, head into the swamp biome, around 73.5, 79.2. keep an eye up in the trees as that’s where you’ll mostly find bloodstalkers in the trees.

Some of the best location coordinates to farm Bloodstalkers are:

42 Lat and 75.98 Lon

93 Lat and 69.77 Lon

64 Lat and 74.98 Lon

Bloodstalker spawn at the locations marked below on the map:

Taming

To tame bloodstalkers in Ark Genesis, you need to bring lots of blood packs. As stated, bloodstalkers feed on the blood of its prey. Almost 200 blood packs are advised to bring to capture a bloodstalker.

As you locate your new future pet, you need to get the blood packs in your inventory at the far right slot, and let the bloodstalker web you in and suck off that blood.

Here, two options are present, you can either let it suck off one of your tamed pets too to get a taming modifier. This will increase the modifier by 10%. then, let him suck off the blood packs and it’s yours. Otherwise, without sacrificing another pet, you need to have at least 2000 blood packs in inventory.

Once you are latched, the creature will continue draining blood until blood packs are there or it is tamed. As long as you have blood packs, you will not get any damage.

Once tamed, the bloodstalker will latch on as if the survivor has been riding it, ensuring the survivor does not fall to his death.

Beware, as blood packs expire in 30 minutes without any form of preservation. If you are using fresh blood packs, you need to be quick to find and get the bloodstalker. If you don’t have enough blood packs, use medical brew, and always keep a parachute to survive the fall if you fail to tame the bloodstalker.