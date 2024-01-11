The Witcher 2 Dice Poker Guide

In The Witcher 2, you can earn extra orens and get additional experience points by playing Dice Poker. You can have higher bets placed on your Dice poker game to make a lot of money.

If you want to learn how to win the Dice Poker game, then you have come to the right place. I will show you how to play dice poker and give you some tips to win this particular minigame.

How to Play The Dice Poker

For Dice Poker, You can take part in tournaments. You can even play it at the Inns with the characters you come across during the quest. Moreover, many quests are also associated with this specific game. These will include quests like Poker Face: Flotsam, Poker Face: Vergen, Poker Face: Kaedweni Camp and Poker Face: Loc Muinne.

Keep in mind that every NPC in The Witcher 2 world plays Poker. Dice Poker is a simple game, and you can earn a lot of orens since the bets are high. But for that to happen, you need to get good at this particular game. This can be done with relative ease if you are aware of the correct combinations and know the tips to win Dice Poker.

Learn how to play Dice Poker and earn a lot of money and experience points to level up Geralt without fighting.

How to win Dice Poker in The Witcher 2

For a game based on your fortune, there are no specific tricks. But just like a battle, you can have good chances if you throw first! If you are getting a good number, reroll as fast as possible –it is your lucky time!

Another good tip to follow is always to save your game before you get into a dice poker game in The Witcher 2. This way, you will not be losing orens in Dice Poker if you are unlucky at the moment.

Furthermore, if you get two or three of the same number, it would serve you well to keep those dice. Instead of using them, make sure to reroll the rest in The Witcher 2. Apart from that, make sure to utilize the two pairs if you have those and keep the highest pair.

Then, you can reroll the rest. It is also a valuable tip that going for three of a kind increases your chances of winning your dice poker game immensely.

You should go for the highest numbers in Dice Poker, as they are worth more compared to the rest. If your opponent has a higher number, it would be better to pass, as playing it further would only result in your loss.

On the other hand, if you have a higher number or, in short, a better hand, then you can raise the bets, win the game, and collect your fair share of orens.

You can start a game by choosing the dialogue option: Let’s play Dice. You will play the game using six-sided dice, and the game plays as follows:

A dice poker board will appear after beginning the game. Your dice are at the bottom, while your opponent’s are at the top.

You place your bid using a slider. Your opponent can raise it, and you can accept that or pass.

You roll the dice by placing them above the board and clicking the left mouse button. Moving the mouse when rolling influences the direction in which the dice will roll and how strong the throw will be. You must be careful not to throw them beyond the board. Your opponent rolls his dice after you roll yours.

Now, you can compare your dice roll to your opponent’s.

Click the dice you would like to roll again. They will be highlighted. After

accepting your choice, you will be able to increase your bid and make another roll.

After your opponent’s roll, the dice are compared, and the player with the better roll takes the money.

Winning combinations for Dice Poker

There are a total of 8 winning combinations that you can use to dominate the minigame. Each of these combinations can be used individually in your games to secure you a victory.

I will be mentioning the winning rolls that you can use in Dice Poker (from highest to lowest):

Five-of-a-kind: Five dice showing the same value Four-of-a-kind: Four dice showing the same value Full House: A pair and a three Six-high strait: Dice showing 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 Five-high strait: Dice showing 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 Three-of-a-kind: Three dice showing the same value Two pairs: Dice showing two matched pairs of values One Pair: Dice showing a single matched pair of values

If both players have the same roll, the winner is determined by the value of his roll. If both players have the same role and value, it’s a draw. Also, winning with Give-of-a-kind also unlocks the Poker! achievement in The Witcher 2.