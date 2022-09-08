There are a few ways to make cash in Temtem; with the most conventional methods being battling trainers and selling items. However, there is a certain method of earning money which can make you incredibly rich pretty quickly so let us teach you how to make money fast in Temtem.

This guide will show you how to earn Pacsun fast in Temtem using that specific technique.

How to Make Money Fast in Temtem

Before we talk about the method of earning cash or Pacsun quickly, you need to know that you can only do this after arriving at the second island in Temtem.

Once you arrive at the second island, enter the FreeTem! Organization building, which is on the island of Omninesia in the Canopath – Route 5, and speak to the clerk at the desk. He will present you with the opportunity to earn cash by freeing Temtem instead of sending them to your computer.

Freeing Temtem does sound very counter-productive, but it actually works out quite well for you.

See, for each Temtem you free, you will be given Pacsun, which scales with the level of the said Temtem. Once you actually try this method by yourself you will immediately realize how great it is.

Do note that it is a good idea to progress a bit into the story before you start farming money using this technique.

Not only can you earn lots of cash in Temtem using this technique, but there is also a weekly prize you can receive if you release a specific number of Temtem. The prizes which have been given up till now are:

For 180 freed Temtem: Flat Top Hair Cosmetic

For 200 freed Temtem: 5x Silcon Shards

For 200 freed Temtem: Vigor DNA Strand – Makes sure the egg inherits the parent’s HP and STA.

For 215 freed Temtem: Engineered DNA Strand – Makes sure the egg inherits the parent’s trait slot.

For 250 freed Temtem: Mighty DNA Strand – Makes sure the egg inherits the parent’s ATK and SPATK.

For 250 freed Temtem: Immunity DNA Strand – Makes sure the egg inherits the parent’s DEF and SPDEF.

Another method of making money fast in Temtem is by fighting all the tamers. It is recommended that you fight all Tamers on the map.

Due to the optional nature of some battles, you may have missed a few of them. Track down all Tamers by retracing your steps. There are many Tamers in Ulterior Omninesia near the Volcano that you might have missed if you had not looked there.

Last but not least, you can easily earn money in Temtem by Selling items. In the current version of the game, items are extremely limited, and most of them can only be found by battling Tamers. In most cases, you won’t be able to sell all your items using this method.