Temtem Breeding Guide

Raising Temtem is quite a hard task if you’re a beginner. This is where our Temtem Breeding Tips guide comes to your aid. In this guide, we have given every step required to hatch a Temtem along with their Power Stats.

How Breeding Works in Temtem

Two Temtems are placed together in the Center to create a new Egg. The resulting Temtem Egg can possess mixed Techniques, Traits and Single Values inherited from the parents. This is a really unique method to create Eggs that can’t be found in the wild.

Creating a Temtem egg by mating two Temtem of the same species can take up to 15 minutes. While it takes 10 additional minutes to create an Egg by mating two Temtem of the different species. Also, make sure that the Temtem you are choosing are compatible. This means that both the Temtems should be of opposite genders.

In short, the length of the breeding process depends upon what kind of species you use. Some species take 15 minutes while others can almost take an hour.

Fertility

As far as Fertility is concerned, Temtems have a certain fertility value which decreases every time an egg is created. Also, fertility can’t be regained as it’s increased at 8 levels.

The parents will lose one level of fertility as the child inherits the lower fertility value of the parents at birth.

Suppose one Parent carries fertility value 8 and the other possesses 6 so eventually at birth the child will have a lower fertility value of each parent which is 7 and 5 respectively and the child will have an over 5 fertility value as well.

For Wild Temtems, the fertility value is usually 8 but having a good SV can lower the stats. For example, having one or two good stats decreases the fertility from 8 to 7, having three or four good stats can decrease the fertility to 6 and so on.

Inheritance

After the egg is hatched, the Temtems adapt the moves of their parents and since they’re fast learner they can even learn moves that they can’t learn naturally, just like Pokemon.

Luma Temtems

The possibility of Bred Temtems being Luma is the same as compared to Wild Temtems (barely one in 6,000). If one parent is Luma than this possibility increases ten times and if both parents are Luma then hundred times.

Where to get Breeding Gear

To get the stats that you deem desirable from the parent Temtem, you can use Breeding Gear when breeding your Temtem. Breeding Gear allows you to transmit any stats you want from the parent Temtem to the new Temtem Egg. This allows you to somewhat engineer a perfect Temtem for yourself.

To get the Breeding gear, you need to buy them from the BreeCen Shopkeeper. The merchant can be found just to the right of the reception. These Breeding Gears are somewhat expensive and single-use items, so make sure that you know what you want to buy, and when.

Following are all the Breeding Gears you can buy in the game:

Vitality DNA Strands: 1,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Health of the parent Temtem holding this.

1,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Health of the parent Temtem holding this. Endurance DNA Strands: 1,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Stamina of the parent Temtem holding this.

1,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Stamina of the parent Temtem holding this. Lithe DNA Strands: 1,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Speed of the parent Temtem holding this.

1,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Speed of the parent Temtem holding this. Aggressive DNA Stands: 1,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Attack of the parent Temtem holding this.

1,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Attack of the parent Temtem holding this. Hardening DNA Strads: 1,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Defense of the parent Temtem holding this.

1,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Defense of the parent Temtem holding this. Gifted DNA Strands: 1,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Special Attack of the parent Temtem holding this.

1,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Special Attack of the parent Temtem holding this. Dominant DNA Stands: 1,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Special Defense of the parent Temtem holding this.

1,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Special Defense of the parent Temtem holding this. Vigor DNA Strands: 5,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Health and Stamina of the parent Temtem holding this.

5,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Health and Stamina of the parent Temtem holding this. Mighty DNA Strands: 5,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Attack and Special Attack of the parent Temtem holding this.

5,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Attack and Special Attack of the parent Temtem holding this. Immunity DNA Strands: 5,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Defense and Special Defense of the parent Temtem holding this.

5,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Defense and Special Defense of the parent Temtem holding this. Engineered DNA Strands: 10,000 Pansuns. Your Egg Temtem will get the Trait Slot of the parent Temtem holding this.

How to hatch eggs in Temtem

Now that you have fulfilled all the requirements, talk to the man standing at the counter. He will tell you the predicted results like what traits the offspring might have. If you are satisfied with what he predicts, just click on the breed. It is going to take 25 minutes to get the egg. But if the parent Temtem are of the same evolution, it will take 15 minutes to get the egg.

Once the breeding is complete, you will get an egg. You can only have one egg at a time. If you want the Temtem to breed again, you will have to take the first egg first.

Now to hatch the egg, you need to clear space in your party and add the egg to your party. You will have space of 6 in your party. If the egg is not added to the party, it won’t be hatched. Once you have added the egg to your party, just keep playing the game and you would be notified when the Temtem is ready to come out.

How long does it take for an egg to hatch

The time taken in the hatching process depends solely on the rarity of the Temtem inside an egg. If it is too rare, it is going to take 45 minutes to hatch. It usually takes 5 to 45 minutes for an egg to hatch.