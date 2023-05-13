Animal Crossing New Horizons has received it’s first-ever holiday event. The event introduces us to Zipper T. Bunny, who has a lot of treats in store for us. The final reward for following Zipper T. Bunny’s quest is the Bunny Wand DIY Recipe. This guide will show you How to Make Bunny Wand in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

First, you need to craft different holiday items. The recipe for these can be found in different places, some can be found washed up ashore in bottles, some are found flying attached to balloons.

All these items can be crafted using Bunny Day Eggs, which can also be found around the island. While searching these eggs, you may find many outfit recipes, but they do not count towards the quest. The items that need to be crafted are:

Bunny Day Table

Bunny Day Bed

Bunny Day Wall Clock

Bunny Day Glowy Garland

Bunny Day Flooring

Bunny Day Crown

Bunny Day Fence

Bunny Day Rug

Bunny Day Wreath

Bunny Day Vanity

Bunny Day Wardrobe

Bunny Day Bag

Bunny Day Lamp

Bunny Day Merry Balloons

Bunny Day Festive Balloons

Bunny Day Stool

Once, you have quite delicately crafted all these, all you need to do is wait. Yes, this is because Zipper T. Bunny will show you the next step before 12th April. This allows you to get all the above-mentioned items just before 12th April.

Once all the items have been crafted, visit Zipper T. Bunny around 12th April and he’ll give you the recipe for Wobbling Zipper Toy. Craft this toy as soon as possible, and show it back to Zipper T. Bunny, where he’ll present you with the Bunny Wand DIY recipe, concluding his quest.

The wand requires a Wobbling Zipper Toy, that you already have, and three Star Fragments. Once you have all the items, you can craft your Bunny Wand.

The Bunny wand allows you to register outfits in advance, and change them on the fly. This saves you from going back to your home every time you have to change