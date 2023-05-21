After the Wastelanders update in Fallout 76, you might find yourself doing various quests that have come up for it as a result. On such quest requires you to tinker with some radios and load a tape. In this guide, we will show you How to Load the Broadcast Tape in Fallout 76 Wastelanders.

The Hunter for Hire quest has an objective named ‘Load Broadcast Tape into a Radio Tower and activate the connection’. If you are unsure of where to load the tape or how to do it, read on below.

How to Load the Broadcast Tape in Fallout 76 Wastelanders

In the Hunter for Hire quest, you are asked to insert the Broadcast Tape in order to lure some bandits. This objective is unlocked right after you build the sign.

Loading the Broadcast Tape

Once you have your yellow sign, you are going to want to find a radio tower. You need to find a tower in order to load the Broadcast Tape in Wastelanders onto and lure bandits as a result.

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t actually have a small portable Radio Tower in your pockets, instead, you have to go and place the sign on top of an actual working radio tower.

You can find a lot of radio towers across the map in Fallout 76. After building your sign, simply find a tower on your map and you will see a quest marker that takes you to a Radio Tower.

Whichever tower is marked, go there and place your sign to progress to the next step of the quest. The location of the tower is relative to your current C.A.M.P.’s location.

All done and dusted? Hopefully, that cleared everything up and you managed to load the broadcast tape on to the radio tower. If you are struggling with any other similar objectives, keep a check on our guides for Fallout 76.