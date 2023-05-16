Dark Souls 3 Pyromancy Locations ‘Master of Pyromancies Guide

Dark Souls 3 Pyromancy spells deal with sheer Fire-damage, sometimes coupled with Dark-damage. However, as opposed to Sorcery spells, Dark Souls 3 Pyromancy spells rely both on Faith as well as Intelligence – not set in stone though.
Your character’s Pyromancy spells can significantly be boosted from Spell Buff bonus which is acquired by Pyromancy Flame. While Dark Souls 3 Sorcery spells tend to target a single target, Dark Souls 3 Pyromancy spells, on the other hand, deal with area-of-effect damage which can hit multiple enemies at the same time.
Even if your character build does not primarily revolve around magical spells, you can invest a few points in Faith and Intelligence and use Dark Souls 3 Pyromancy spells.
Dark Souls 3 Pyromancy Spells Guide
This guide details each and every Dark Souls 3 Pyromancy Spell, its casting requirement, where to get it, and its uses:
Acid Surge
Use: Emit acid which corrodes weapons and armor
This spell is acquired from Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome and creates mist which reduces the durability of equipment worn by enemies.
- FP Cost: 30
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 0/13
Black Fire Orb
Use: Hurl a black fireball
This spell is acquired from Karla after returning Grave Warden Pyromancy Tome and fires a fire projectile that has an AOE blast and reduces enemies’ stamina.
- FP Cost: 22
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 20/20
Black Flame
Use: Create giant, black flame in hand
This spell is acquired from Karla after returning Grave Warden Pyromancy Tome and fires blast of black fire from character’s hand that has short range, but reduces enemies’ stamina.
- FP Cost: 28
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 15/15
Black Serpent
Use: Release undulating black flame that runs along the ground
This spell is acquired from High Lord Wolnir Soul and summon flames on the land which travel forward towards enemies.
- FP Cost: 19
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 15/15
Boulder Heave
Use: Spew a boulder from one’s mouth
This spell is acquired from Stray Demon Soul and throws a large boulder at enemies which reduces their stamina.
- FP Cost: 17
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 8/12
Bursting Fireball
Use: Hurl a bursting fireball
This spell is acquired from Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome and fires a fiery projectile that breaks down into multiple projectiles and hits enemies multiple times.
- FP Cost: 14
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 18/12
Carthus Beacon
Use: Damage increases with consecutive attacks
This spell is acquired from Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome and increase character’s Attack Speed by x1.15 as long as he or she continues to attack enemies, for a total of 30 seconds.
- FP Cost: 35
- Slots: 2
- Intelligence/Faith: 12/12
Carthus Flame Arc
Use: Reinforce right weapon with flame
This spell is acquired from Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome and enchants right-handed weapon with weak fire damage for a total of 90 seconds.
- FP Cost: 30
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 10/10
Chaos Bed Vestiges
Use: Hurl chaos flame that scorches vicinity
This spell is acquired from Old Demon King Soul and throws a fiery projectile in a straight path which divides into multiple projectiles as it travels.
- FP Cost: 35
- Slots: 2
- Intelligence/Faith: 20/10
Chaos Storm
Use: Erect multiple chaos fire pillars in vicinity
This spell is acquired from Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome and creates fiery pillars around the character in multiple locations that leave fiery trail on the land.
- FP Cost: 3
- Slots: 2
- Intelligence/Faith: 0/0
Fire Orb
Use: Hurl giant fire orb
This spell is acquired from Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome and fires a projectile that deals more AOE damage than a Fireball.
- FP Cost: 15
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 8/8
Fire Surge
Use: Emit a constant stream of fire
This spell is acquired from Shrine Handmaid or Cornyx and creates a fiery projectile at character’s hand which grows while moving, but has a short range.
- FP Cost: 2
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 6/0
Fire Whip
Use: Sweep foes with fire whip
This spell is acquired from Karla after returning Quelana Pyromancy Tome and attacks with a swiping fiery attack.
- FP Cost: 2
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 13/8
Fireball
Use: Hurl fireball
This spell is acquired from Shrine Handmaid or Cornyx and throws a fiery projectile with AOE damage and it has less damage than the Fire Orb.
- FP Cost: 11
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 6/6
Firestorm
Use: Erect multiple fire pillars in vicinity
This spell is acquired from Karla after returning Quelana Pyromancy Tome and creates fiery pillars all around character in multiple locations.
- FP Cost: 2
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 18/0
Flash Sweat
Use: Intense sweating increases fire damage absorption
This spell is acquired from Shrine Handmaid or Cornyx and increases fire absorption damage by 30% for a total of 30 seconds.
- FP Cost: 20
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 6/6
Great Chaos Fire Orb
Use: Hurl giant chaos fire orb
This spell is acquired from Cornyx after returning Izalith Pyromancy Tome and fires a projectile that leaves a fiery trail and deals more damage than a Fire Orb.
- FP Cost: 25
- Slots: 2
- Intelligence/Faith: 0/0
Great Combustion
Use: Create powerful, giant flame in hand
This spell is acquired from Shrine Handmaid or Cornyx and creates a large fiery blast from character’s hand that has a short range, but is quick to cast.
- FP Cost: 20
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 10/10
Iron Flesh
Use: Boost absorption/resistances, but increase weight
This spell is acquired from Farron Keep and reduces physical damage absorption by 40%, lighting damage absorption by 60%, and +45 resistance for 17 seconds. It also increases deflection and reduces staggering.
- FP Cost: 45
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 8/0
Poison Mist
Use: Create poison mist
This spell is acquired from Shrine Handmaid or Cornyx and creates a poisonous cloud which poisons enemies inside it.
- FP Cost: 20
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 0/10
Power Within
Use: Temporarily boost attack, but gradually lose HP
This spell is acquired from Grand Archives and provides +30 Stamina and x1.2 Attack Speed per second for a total of 30 seconds.
- FP Cost: 30
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 10/10
Profaned Flame
Use: Engulf foes at range and burn them to ashes
This spell is acquired from Irithyll Dungeon and causes a delayed explosion at the targeted location.
- FP Cost: 30
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 25/0
Profuse Sweat
Use: Profuse sweating temporarily boosts all resistances
This spell is acquired from Cornyx after returning Great Swamp Pyromancy Tome and increases all resistances by +60 for a total of 60 seconds.
- FP Cost: 20
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 6/6
Rapport
Use: Charm the enemy, making them a temporary ally
This spell is acquired from Karla after returning Quelana Pyromancy Tome and befriends Undead-Type enemies for a total of 30 seconds.
- FP Cost: 30
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 15/0
Sacred Flame
Use: Flame burrows inside foes and ignites
This spell is acquired from Smouldering Lake and causes players to grab an enemy and cast a Burning attack – not all enemies can be grabbed.
- FP Cost: 25
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 8/8
Toxic Mist
Use: Create intense poison mist
This spell is acquired from Smouldering Lake and creates a toxic cloud dealing Toxic-damage to all enemies standing within it.
- FP Cost: 30
- Slots: 1
- Intelligence/Faith: 0/15
Warmth
Use: Create a gentle flame that restores HP on touch
This spell is acquired as Mound-Makers reward and allows players to place AOE heal for a total of 30 seconds – can also heal enemies if they step on it.
- FP Cost: 50
- Slots: 2
- Intelligence/Faith: 0/25
This is all we have on Dark Souls 3 Pyromancy Spells guide. If there is something else you would like to know, do make sure to let us know in the comments section below!