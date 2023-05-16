Dark Souls 3 Pyromancy Locations ‘Master of Pyromancies Guide

Dark Souls 3 Pyromancy spells deal with sheer Fire-damage, sometimes coupled with Dark-damage. However, as opposed to Sorcery spells, Dark Souls 3 Pyromancy spells rely both on Faith as well as Intelligence – not set in stone though.

Your character’s Pyromancy spells can significantly be boosted from Spell Buff bonus which is acquired by Pyromancy Flame. While Dark Souls 3 Sorcery spells tend to target a single target, Dark Souls 3 Pyromancy spells, on the other hand, deal with area-of-effect damage which can hit multiple enemies at the same time.

Even if your character build does not primarily revolve around magical spells, you can invest a few points in Faith and Intelligence and use Dark Souls 3 Pyromancy spells.

Dark Souls 3 Pyromancy Spells Guide

This guide details each and every Dark Souls 3 Pyromancy Spell, its casting requirement, where to get it, and its uses:

Acid Surge

Use: Emit acid which corrodes weapons and armor

This spell is acquired from Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome and creates mist which reduces the durability of equipment worn by enemies.

FP Cost : 30

: 30 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 0/13

Black Fire Orb

Use: Hurl a black fireball

This spell is acquired from Karla after returning Grave Warden Pyromancy Tome and fires a fire projectile that has an AOE blast and reduces enemies’ stamina.

FP Cost : 22

: 22 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 20/20

Black Flame

Use: Create giant, black flame in hand

This spell is acquired from Karla after returning Grave Warden Pyromancy Tome and fires blast of black fire from character’s hand that has short range, but reduces enemies’ stamina.

FP Cost : 28

: 28 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 15/15

Black Serpent

Use: Release undulating black flame that runs along the ground

This spell is acquired from High Lord Wolnir Soul and summon flames on the land which travel forward towards enemies.

FP Cost : 19

: 19 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 15/15

Boulder Heave

Use: Spew a boulder from one’s mouth

This spell is acquired from Stray Demon Soul and throws a large boulder at enemies which reduces their stamina.

FP Cost : 17

: 17 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 8/12

Bursting Fireball

Use: Hurl a bursting fireball

This spell is acquired from Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome and fires a fiery projectile that breaks down into multiple projectiles and hits enemies multiple times.

FP Cost : 14

: 14 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 18/12

Carthus Beacon

Use: Damage increases with consecutive attacks

This spell is acquired from Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome and increase character’s Attack Speed by x1.15 as long as he or she continues to attack enemies, for a total of 30 seconds.

FP Cost : 35

: 35 Slots : 2

: 2 Intelligence/Faith : 12/12

Carthus Flame Arc

Use: Reinforce right weapon with flame

This spell is acquired from Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome and enchants right-handed weapon with weak fire damage for a total of 90 seconds.

FP Cost : 30

: 30 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 10/10

Chaos Bed Vestiges

Use: Hurl chaos flame that scorches vicinity

This spell is acquired from Old Demon King Soul and throws a fiery projectile in a straight path which divides into multiple projectiles as it travels.

FP Cost : 35

: 35 Slots : 2

: 2 Intelligence/Faith : 20/10

Chaos Storm

Use: Erect multiple chaos fire pillars in vicinity

This spell is acquired from Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome and creates fiery pillars around the character in multiple locations that leave fiery trail on the land.

FP Cost : 3

: 3 Slots : 2

: 2 Intelligence/Faith : 0/0

Fire Orb

Use: Hurl giant fire orb

This spell is acquired from Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome and fires a projectile that deals more AOE damage than a Fireball.

FP Cost : 15

: 15 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 8/8

Fire Surge

Use: Emit a constant stream of fire

This spell is acquired from Shrine Handmaid or Cornyx and creates a fiery projectile at character’s hand which grows while moving, but has a short range.

FP Cost : 2

: 2 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 6/0

Fire Whip

Use: Sweep foes with fire whip

This spell is acquired from Karla after returning Quelana Pyromancy Tome and attacks with a swiping fiery attack.

FP Cost : 2

: 2 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 13/8

Fireball

Use: Hurl fireball

This spell is acquired from Shrine Handmaid or Cornyx and throws a fiery projectile with AOE damage and it has less damage than the Fire Orb.

FP Cost : 11

: 11 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 6/6

Firestorm

Use: Erect multiple fire pillars in vicinity

This spell is acquired from Karla after returning Quelana Pyromancy Tome and creates fiery pillars all around character in multiple locations.

FP Cost : 2

: 2 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 18/0

Flash Sweat

Use: Intense sweating increases fire damage absorption

This spell is acquired from Shrine Handmaid or Cornyx and increases fire absorption damage by 30% for a total of 30 seconds.

FP Cost : 20

: 20 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 6/6

Great Chaos Fire Orb

Use: Hurl giant chaos fire orb

This spell is acquired from Cornyx after returning Izalith Pyromancy Tome and fires a projectile that leaves a fiery trail and deals more damage than a Fire Orb.

FP Cost : 25

: 25 Slots : 2

: 2 Intelligence/Faith : 0/0

Great Combustion

Use: Create powerful, giant flame in hand

This spell is acquired from Shrine Handmaid or Cornyx and creates a large fiery blast from character’s hand that has a short range, but is quick to cast.

FP Cost : 20

: 20 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 10/10

Iron Flesh

Use: Boost absorption/resistances, but increase weight

This spell is acquired from Farron Keep and reduces physical damage absorption by 40%, lighting damage absorption by 60%, and +45 resistance for 17 seconds. It also increases deflection and reduces staggering.

FP Cost : 45

: 45 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 8/0

Poison Mist

Use: Create poison mist

This spell is acquired from Shrine Handmaid or Cornyx and creates a poisonous cloud which poisons enemies inside it.

FP Cost : 20

: 20 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 0/10

Power Within

Use: Temporarily boost attack, but gradually lose HP

This spell is acquired from Grand Archives and provides +30 Stamina and x1.2 Attack Speed per second for a total of 30 seconds.

FP Cost : 30

: 30 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 10/10

Profaned Flame

Use: Engulf foes at range and burn them to ashes

This spell is acquired from Irithyll Dungeon and causes a delayed explosion at the targeted location.

FP Cost : 30

: 30 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 25/0

Profuse Sweat

Use: Profuse sweating temporarily boosts all resistances

This spell is acquired from Cornyx after returning Great Swamp Pyromancy Tome and increases all resistances by +60 for a total of 60 seconds.

FP Cost : 20

: 20 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 6/6

Rapport

Use: Charm the enemy, making them a temporary ally

This spell is acquired from Karla after returning Quelana Pyromancy Tome and befriends Undead-Type enemies for a total of 30 seconds.

FP Cost : 30

: 30 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 15/0

Sacred Flame

Use: Flame burrows inside foes and ignites

This spell is acquired from Smouldering Lake and causes players to grab an enemy and cast a Burning attack – not all enemies can be grabbed.

FP Cost : 25

: 25 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 8/8

Toxic Mist

Use: Create intense poison mist

This spell is acquired from Smouldering Lake and creates a toxic cloud dealing Toxic-damage to all enemies standing within it.

FP Cost : 30

: 30 Slots : 1

: 1 Intelligence/Faith : 0/15

Warmth

Use: Create a gentle flame that restores HP on touch

This spell is acquired as Mound-Makers reward and allows players to place AOE heal for a total of 30 seconds – can also heal enemies if they step on it.

FP Cost : 50

: 50 Slots : 2

: 2 Intelligence/Faith : 0/25

This is all we have on Dark Souls 3 Pyromancy Spells guide. If there is something else you would like to know, do make sure to let us know in the comments section below!