When you begin your Animal Crossing: New Horizons playthrough, you will have a pocket space of only 20 measly slots. If you want more, we will show you How to Increase Inventory Size in Animal Crossing New Horizons in this guide.

The limited inventory capacity will become a great obstacle in your adventures as a bunch of new resources have been introduced to the game, which take up a lot of space. To help you get past the annoyance of a constantly-filled inventory, we’ve made this guide to show you how you can increase your pocket size in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Increase Inventory Size in Animal Crossing New Horizons

The very first inventory upgrade, which gets you up to 30 slots, can be obtained very early in the game.

You need to go to the Automatic Bells Dispenser – AKA the ATM machine in the corner – in the Resident Services tent. Interact with it and select the option to purchase the ‘Pocket Organization Guide’.

This will cost you 5000 Nook Miles, which seems like a hefty price to pay but it’s totally worth it. This will help you out immensely when you go out to gather resources.

After that, the game allows you to finally add another 10 slots to your inventory. However, this will take some time to get.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This will happen when the Resident Services Tent is upgraded into a full building. This will probably take place after a week or so of your playthrough.

When this building opens, go to the Automatic Bells Dispenser once again and purchase the ‘Ultimate Pocket Stuffing Guide’. This will cost you 8000 Nook Miles but by this time, you should have more than enough of those.

Now that your inventory capacity has been increased, you can continue your adventures on the island and collect even more stuff to stuff your pockets with.