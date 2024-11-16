How To Get The Inseparable Sword In Elden Ring

A sacred blade made of silver and gold to hunt those who live in death, the Inseparable Sword in Elden Ring is one the most difficult weapons to obtain. Like a blade forged for two brothers, you must go through two questlines to get your hands on this holy sword.

Let us embark on a journey of betrayal, death, dragons, and a world full of despair to obtain the Inseparable Sword.

Inseparable Sword Location

Inseparable Sword can be obtained by completing D’s and Fia’s questlines. Once you complete D’s questline to obtain the Twinned Armor, progress through Fia’s quest normally until you reach the Prince of Death’s Throne.

Defeat Fia’s champions and invade her dream to defeat Lichdragon Fortissax. Once you kill it, interact with Fia’s dead body to obtain the Mending Rune of Death-Prince.

Reload the area by resting at a site of grace and then talk to D’s twin brother. Hand over the Twinned Armor set, and he will give you the Inseparable Sword as a reward.

However, there is another way of obtaining this sword earlier. When you meet D near Summonwater Outskirt Village in Limgrave, attack and kill him. He will drop Twinned Armor.

Talk to D’s twin brother at Siofra Aqueduct and hand over the Twinned Armor to him.

Rest at a site of grace, and he will be hostile for killing his brother. Kill him to obtain both Twinned Armor and Inseparable Sword.

This is the best outcome if you are only after the sword, as it doesn’t impact Fia’s quest.

Inseparable Sword Stats and Requirements

Inseparable Sword requires 18 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 20 Faith to wield properly. It has D scaling with both Str and Dex and C scaling with Fai.

Its unique skill is Sacred Blade that allows you to fire a holy crescent from your blade at 19 FP cost.

This greatsword weighs 10 and can be sold for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Inseparable sword can’t be infused with any Ash of War or consumables. You can’t apply magic to it, either.

To upgrade this sword, you will need Somber Smithing Stones (+10) and it deals 240 Physical and 240 Holy Damage at its maximum upgrade value.

Inseparable Sword deals an additional 20% damage to undead enemies and stops them from respawning. This weapon has the highest Holy Damage of any weapons in Elden Ring if you upgrade your Faith stat beyond 70.

Inseparable Sword Best Build

The Inseparable Sword can be used as a primary weapon for any faith/strength builds in the Elden Ring. Despite its low physical damage output, this sword can come in handy to take down skeletons and other undead enemies.