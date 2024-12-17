How To Get The Hand Ballista In Elden Ring

The Hand Ballista is an extremely powerful ranged weapon in the Elden Ring, crafted to storm a castle or face an army alone. With ballista bolts as its main ammo, this ballista can wreak havoc on unsuspecting foes from afar.

Let us help you acquire the elusive Hand Ballista in Elden Ring and how you can use it efficiently against enemies.

Hand Ballista Location in Elden Ring

Hand Ballista in Elden Ring can be looted from a treasure on top of the Forest Lookout Tower.

This tower can be found in the northern region of Weeping Peninsula, home to Castle Morne. Weeping Peninsula is the southernmost part of Limgrave and you can access it through the Bridge of Sacrifice.

Start from the Bridge of Sacrifice Site of Grace. Go south until you reach the Castle Morne Ramparts Site of Grace. From this grace, turn west and then continue north.

Soon, you will notice a destroyed watchtower east of the Demi-Human Forest Ruins. Undead enemies and dogs protect the Forest Lookout Tower.

Defeat the enemies and use the spectral steed, Torrent, to climb the tower. Once you reach the top of the tower, defeat the enemy using the Ballista. Open the treasure chest right next to him to obtain the Hand Ballista in Elden Ring.

Hand Ballista Stats and Requirements

Hand Ballista in Elden Ring requires 30 Strength and 14 Dexterity to wield. It has no scaling with any stat but you can use it with two hands at only 20 Strength.

The default weapon skill for this Ballista is Kick, which can’t be replaced with other Ashes of War. You also can’t apply magic or grease to it either.

Hand Ballista can be upgraded by using Smithing Stones and at its highest level (+25), it deals 600 Physical damage per hit. This weapon uses Ballista Bolts, and you can carry only 20 at a time.

Hand Ballista weighs 10 and can be sold for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game. When compared to the Jar Cannon, both weapons are almost identical. However, Jar Cannon requires more strength to wield as compared to Hand Ballista. Also, Jar Cannon deals a bit more damage when fully upgraded.