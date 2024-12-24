How To Get The Founding Rain Of Stars Sorcery In Elden Ring

The eldest primeval sorcery discovered by an ancient astrologist, the Founding Rain of Stars, summons a dark cloud of raining magic stars in the Elden Ring. This sorcery delivers divine punishment to the enemies of the Lord.

Finding the Founding Rain of Stars sorcery is a difficult task as it requires you to traverse a hidden bridge. A small mistake can cost you a lot of runes. This is where we come in to help you acquire this elusive spell in a single attempt.

Founding Rain of Stars Location

Founding Rain of Stars can be looted from a treasure chest on the top of the Heretical Rise. This rise can be found in the northeastern region of the Mountaintop of the Giants.

Once you complete Leyndell, the Royal Capital, go to the Mountaintop of the Giants through the Forbidden Lands. Progress through the area as normal until you reach the Frozen Lake.

To reach the Heretical Rise, go south until you reach the Lord Contender’s Evergaol. From there, travel north once more to find the Heretical Rise.

The door of the rise is closed with a hint: “Falling Snow Marks Something Unseen.”

Go back to the Frozen Lake Site of Grace and travel to the broken bridge directly opposite the Heretical Rise. Wait a bit to see the snow falling on the invisible bridge leading to the Heretical Rise.

TIP Travel at night for better snow visibility and use online features to see the messages left by other helpful players.

Follow the invisible path by tracing the snowfall until you reach the balcony of the rise. Go to the top of the rise to find the Falling Rain of Stars sorcery in a treasure chest.

Falling Rain of Stars Stats and Requirements

Falling Rain of Stars requires 52 intelligence and staff to cast. It also requires 27 FP and 31 Stamina in addition to two spell slots.

Falling Rain of Stars summon a small galactic cloud that casts a downpour of stars for a short while. These stars deal magic damage to the enemies.

You can’t chain cast this spell, as the new cast will immediately cancel out the previous one.

Due to its extremely high requirements, Falling Rain of Stars is only good for magic enthusiasts or for people trying level 150+ builds.