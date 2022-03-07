Elden Ring Heretical Rise Puzzle Guide

Elden Ring’s open-world formula allows for many hidden puzzles in the game and a large variety of locations. This guide will help you complete the Heretical Rise tower puzzle in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Heretical Rise Puzzle

Heretical Rise is a tower located in Mountaintops of the Giants. It can be found on a cliff near the lake in the northeastern region of the area. It’s the lake where you fight the optional boss, Borealis the Freezing Fog.

Heretical Rise Tower is located across the ravine and has no visible route to access it. The entire puzzle of the Heretical Rise tower is getting to and climbing the tower itself.

If you get to the cliff on the opposite side, simply drop a few shining stones and you will realize that there is an invisible bridge leading to the tower. Follow the bridge and keep on dropping stones ahead of you to make sure you are stepping on safe areas.

At the last part of the bridge, it takes an abrupt turn to the left and a spiral staircase leads into the tower. This is the main point where dropping stones will help you the most. If your stone falls off into the ravine, try throwing one to your left and you will find the staircase.

The staircase also has a slight glow that makes it easier to detect it.

If you don’t have the stones, simply keep on passing time at the Freezing Lake grace until you manage to get a snowstorm. The falling snow from the storm will interact with the invisible bridge, making it easier to detect the path ahead.

Most of the times when you are playing online, players will have left messages on the bridge, marking the path clearly for you. If you are fortunate enough to get these messages, you can also simply follow them to get into the tower.

Inside the Heretical Tower, you will find two of the flying mannequin enemies. Defeat them and head upstairs. Another mannequin will block your path on the stairs, so don’t panic roll and fall off the ledge.

At the top of the Heretical Rise tower, you will find one of the Legendary Sorceries in Elden Ring, the Founding Rain of Stars spell.