AC Valhalla lets players level up and get different weapons and skills to help them throughout the game. Among the variety of different weapons, Skadi’s Blade is a new addition that players can get by completing a Ubisoft Challenge. This guide will let you know how to get Skadi’s Blade in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

How to get Skadi’s Blade in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has introduced a new game mode. Players can now take part in different Mastery Challenges. The objective is to allow end-game players to compete in small tasks to see who is the best.

For this, Ubisoft is holding a special event. The Joy of Killing event is currently live in the game, and as a reward, it gives players Skadi’s Blades. Seems simple enough.

To get Skadi’s Blade, players need to get at least one gold medal in any Mastery Challenge. You can get this in ANY challenge you prefer. There is no restriction.

Mastery Challenges

There are many different Mastery Challenges, but we recommend players to try the first Bear Trial in Wenlocan Outpost. The reason is that this is the easiest in the game and can easily guarantee you a gold medal.

To get the medal, simply leave one of the targets alive, so that enemies keep on spawning for you to kill. Keep on killing the enemies until you have racked up enough points to get the gold medal. Once you have the medal, kill the target earning an easy medal for yourself.

We recommend this as this is the easiest of all the challenges. If you have it easier doing the archery or stealth challenge, go for it. No restrictions.

Collecting Skadi’s Blade

Once you have the medal, save and exit the game to the main menu, then load back in. Once you do, enter the Ubisoft Connect menu from the pause menu and look under the challenges tab. From here, once you have successfully completed the requirement, you will be able to collect your Skadi’s Blade.

Skadi’s Blade is actually an Ice Axe. It has a perk that it deals additional high damage when your health is full. The weapon can be upgraded stat-wise.