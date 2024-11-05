How To Get Rusted Anchor Greataxe In Elden Ring

Rusted Anchor is a unique weapon in the Elden Ring that belongs to the Greataxe category. This weapon is a one-time per-playthrough drop from a specific boss hidden in an optional dungeon.

Rusted Anchor is a strength weapon that deals massive damage to enemies but also requires massive strength to wield. In this guide, we will help you acquire this behemoth weapon and how to use it efficiently against enemies.

Rusted Anchor Location

Rusted Anchor can be obtained by defeating an optional boss, Scaly Misbegotten, inside the Morne Tunnel. This tunnel can be found in the middle of the Weeping Peninsula, near the Erdtree Avatar.

Weeping Peninsula is to the east of Limgrave and can be accessed via Bridge of Sacrifice. From the Bridge of Sacrifice site of grace, go southwest through the forest to find the entrance of Morne Tunnel.

Once inside, go through the tunnel until you come across the boss room. Scaly Misbegotten is like other Misbegotten enemies with fast moveset and high agility. However, you can easily defeat it even at lower levels.

Once defeated, Scaly Misbegotten drops the Rusted Anchor greataxe.

Rusted Anchor Stats and Requirements

Rusted Anchor is a Strength-based weapon requiring 26 Strength in addition to 9 Dexterity.

It weighs a bit on the heavier side (12.5) and causes Pierce damage. Its weapon skill is Barbaric Roar, which can be changed by applying the Ash of War of your choice. Our recommended Ash of War for Rusted Anchor is.

Wild Strikes

Lion’s Claw

Cragblade

It has a C scaling with Strength and E scaling with Dexterity. It can be infused with consumables and magic.

Rusted Anchor can be upgraded up to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones and it deals 360 Physical damage at the highest level.

Rusted Anchor Best Build

For the best Rusted Anchor Build in Elden Ring, we recommend the following stats.

Vigor : 58

: 58 Endurance : 42

: 42 Strength : 76

: 76 Dexterity: 18

For the Armor set, use the full Rakshasa Armor. Use the following Talismans to increase the damage output.

Winged Sword Insignia

Millicent’s Prosthesis

Claw Talisman

Spear Talisman

For the Flask of Wondrous Physick, use Thorny Cracked Tear and Flame Shrouding Cracked Tear. This is an amazing one-shot build for both PvP and PvE builds.