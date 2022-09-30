How To Get Leather Working Tools In Red Dead Redemption 2

The Leather Working Tools play an important role in Red Dead Redemption 2, as they are required for some crafting-related projects. In this guide, we will help you with instructions on how to unlock the Leather Working Tools in RDR2.

Leather Working Tools in Red Dead Redemption 2

The Campsite Ledger Book should be consulted when looking to buy Leather Working equipment.

The prerequisite for acquiring Leather Working Tools and unlocking the Campsite Ledger Book is to meet Leopold Strauss and successfully complete their given objective. Doing so will then give you access to buy equipment and complete tasks given by Pearson. This would then further allow Pearson to make equipment such as Satchels and other attire.

To sum things up, to get leather working tools in RDR2, players must first complete chapter 1 of the game and reach Horseshoe Overlook which unlocks the first camp.

At the Horseshoe Overlook camp, which is part of Chapter 2 of RDR2, Arthur must help the camp residents and complete missions till the Money Lending and Other Sins mission is unlocked for Straus.

Simply complete this mission to unlock the Ledger for camp upgrades. To complete the mission, collect one of Strauss’s three debts, and return back to him.

The Ledger will then be available next to Dutch’s tent in the camp with the donation box.

From the Ledger, you can select camp upgrades and pay for them. To unlock Leather Working Tools, you must pay $225 so once you have the money, use the ledger to unlock the camp upgrade which will allow Pearson to upgrade and craft more stuff.

This is all the information you will need to get leather working tools for your camp in RDR2.