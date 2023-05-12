The Wastelanders update in Fallout 76 has a new in-game currency that is the Gold Bullion. In this guide, we will show you how to get these new currencies i.e. How to Get Gold Bullion and Treasury Notes in Fallout 76 Wastelanders.

You need Gold Bullions money in order to buy all the items to make your game easier. Below are the different methods that will help you in farming the Gold Bullion for yourself.

So the real farming of the Gold Bullion starts after you have completed the main quest of the Waterlanders update.

There is a vendor inside The Wayward called Smiley from whom you can buy 50 Gold Bullion for every 1000 Caps that you give him.

Note that the limit to buy Gold Bullion in one week is 300. If you have already bought 300 Gold Bullion in the week then you would have to wait until the next week in order to convert any more Caps into Gold Bullion.

The next method to farm Gold Bullion is again a conversion method. In the game, you are rewarded with Treasury Notes when you complete public events and daily faction quests for the Settlers and Raiders.

There is a Gold Press Machine that is located in both Foundation and Crater where you can convert those Treasury Notes into Gold Bullion.

This also has a limit of course. For every Treasury Notes, you receive 10 Gold Bullion but once you have reached the limit of 200 at the day you cannot convert anymore Treasury Notes to Gold Bullion. Now, wait till the next day to convert the rest Treasury Notes.

Now if you have a limit of 300 Gold Bullion per week from Smiley and a limit of 200 Gold Bullion per day then this sums up to 1700 Gold Bullion that you can make every week.

Obviously this requires a lot of hard work, time, and patience. Keep taking over the faction quests and public events to make the Gold Bullion and don’t forget to convert the Caps and Treasury Notes.