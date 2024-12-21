How To Get And Use Lord’s Heal Incantation In Elden Ring

Incantation bestowed upon the tarnished worthy of becoming a lord, the Lord’s Heal is a superior healing spell in the Elden Ring. This spell restores a large amount of HP for the players and their allies in close vicinity.

Incantations in the Elden Ring can be obtained by finding their corresponding prayerbooks and requiring a scared seal to cast. In this guide, we will help you get Lord’s Heal incantation by going through the city of fallen gods.

Lord’s Heal Location in Elden Ring

Lord’s Heal incantation can be purchased from either Miriel or Corhyn for 8,000 Runes after giving them the Two Fingers Prayerbook.

The Two Fingers Prayerbook can be found on the first floor of Fortified Manor in Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

Once you reach the West Capital Ramparts Site of Grace, go outside and jump down from the broken wall to the right. Follow the path to the end and climb the roof of a broken house.

Use the roof to enter the Fortified Manor through the broken wall. Turn left inside the manor and go through the corridor to find the Dining Hall. Interact with the dead body in front of the fireplace to obtain the Two Fingers Prayerbook.

Take the prayerbook to either Miriel, Pastor of Vows or Brother Corhyn. Miriel can be found inside the Church of Vows in northeastern Liurnia. You can find Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold (the man with the ragged clothes) or northeast of the Grand Lift of Dectus in Altus Plateau region.

Once you hand over the Two Fingers Prayerbook, you can learn Lord’s Heal by paying 8,000 Runes.

Lord’s Heal Stats and Requirements

Lord’s Heal incantation requires a sacred seal and 20 Faith to cast. It also uses 55 FP and 45 stamina per cast in addition to one spell slot.

Lord’s Heal creates a golden circle that heals the caster and the nearby allies with a massive amount of HP. The players get 4.2 x Incant Scaling amount of HP while the allies recover HP for 2.1 x Incant Scaling amount.

While Lord’s Heal is an amazing support spell, it is outperformed by Erdtree Heal, which restores the players’ HP by 5.9 x Incant scaling for the caster and 4.2 x Incant Scaling for the allies.