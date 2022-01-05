Monster Hunter Rise Rajang Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

This is a detailed guide on How to Defeat Rajang in Monster Hunter Rise. It includes all of Rajang’s stats, including weaknesses, resistances, affinities, breakable body parts, and a suitable strategy for taking down this Fanged Beast in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Rajang

Rajang is a fanged beast that was first introduced in Monster Hunter World’s Iceborne expansion. Rajang is an ultra-aggressive creature that few have a chance of surviving against.

We will be going over all of its attack patterns as well as its weaknesses, so you can have a better chance at slaying the monster.

However, it all begins by locating the monster first. Below are all the locations where your stakes of running into Rajang are quite high

Rajang Locations

You can avoid being taken on by surprise by this fanged monster by keeping an eye out for it in Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, and Lava Caverns.

If you’ve happened to have avoided these locations to save yourself a fight, Rajang will make an appearance in several quests as well. Here are all the quests where you’ll face Rajang:

Advanced: Veterans’ Gala – Village Quest (lvl 6)

Arena 05 – Arena Quest (lvl 7)

SF: Ultimate Promotion Exam – Event Quest (lvl 7)

Occupational Hazards – Hub Quest (lvl 7)

Evil Afoot – Hub Quest (lvl 7)

Master Utsushi’s Challenge Part 2 – Hub Quest (lvl 7)

May Fire Quell Fury – Hub Quest (lvl 7)

Advanced: Scaredy Cat – Hub Quest (lvl 7)

Monster Hunter Rise Rajang Weaknesses

No matter how powerful a boss is, they still have their weaknesses. Here’s how each type of damage affects each body part of Rajang.

Head

Cut: 65

Blunt: 67

Ammo: 55

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 30

Dragon: 0

Torso

Cut: 45

Blunt: 45

Ammo: 35

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 15

Dragon: 0

Foreleg

Cut: 45

Blunt: 45

Ammo: 40

Fire: 0

Water: 0

Thunder: 5

Ice: 15

Dragon: 0

Hind Leg

Cut: 35

Blunt: 35

Ammo: 15

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 15

Dragon: 0

Tail

Cut: 35

Blunt: 32

Ammo: 25

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 15

Dragon: 0

Rajang Ailment Effectiveness

Below are all Rajang Ailments. More stars mean you can inflict more damage to the foe.

Poison

0 Stars

Initial Resistance: 0

Next Resistance Threshold: 0

Maximum Resistance: 0

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 1/4

Stun

0 Stars

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 1/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Paralysis

0 Stars

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 0/4

Sleep

0 Stars

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 1/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 3/4

Blast

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Damage: 3/4

Exhaust

0 Stars

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 0/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Stamina Loss: 2/4

Fireblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Waterblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Thunderblight

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Iceblight

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 3/4

Rajang Attack Patterns

One of the most important aspects of taking down Rajang in MH Rise is to know about all of its moves. Knowing what’s coming your way can help you develop a better strategy for the battle.

Below we’ve listed down Rajang’s attacks:

Lightning Beam: Rajang is known for its thunder attacks, and Lightning Beam happens to be one of them. This beam of light originates from its mouth and is definitely something you need to look out for.

Rajang is known for its thunder attacks, and Lightning Beam happens to be one of them. This beam of light originates from its mouth and is definitely something you need to look out for. Jumping Lightning Blast: The same as a Lightning Beam, only that the antagonist performs this attack while in air.

The same as a Lightning Beam, only that the antagonist performs this attack while in air. Ground Slam: Rajang will bring its fist crashing down on the ground for this attack.

Rajang will bring its fist crashing down on the ground for this attack. Jumping Slam: When Rajang is not satisfied by its Ground Slam, it might jump into the air before slamming its fist on the ground to increase the intensity of the attack. The boss makes this attack only in enraged mode.

When Rajang is not satisfied by its Ground Slam, it might jump into the air before slamming its fist on the ground to increase the intensity of the attack. The boss makes this attack only in enraged mode. Fists of Fury: Rajang’s fists not only move up and down for slamming the ground, they can also move from side to side to sweep you off from the ground.

Rajang’s fists not only move up and down for slamming the ground, they can also move from side to side to sweep you off from the ground. Cannon Ball: Fists are not the only thing that Rajang slams on the ground. It can also curl up into a ball and then shake the ground after jumping into the air.

Fists are not the only thing that Rajang slams on the ground. It can also curl up into a ball and then shake the ground after jumping into the air. Lunging Grab: Seems like the monster learned this move from a WWE game. It will plunge itself towards you, grab you and then slam you to the ground. But only if you get caught!

Seems like the monster learned this move from a WWE game. It will plunge itself towards you, grab you and then slam you to the ground. But only if you get caught! Triple Slam Combo: This is Rajang performing the Ground Slam move thrice.

This is Rajang performing the Ground Slam move thrice. Furious Zig-Zag: You’ll see the beast heading towards you in a zig-zag motion.

You’ll see the beast heading towards you in a zig-zag motion. Spinning Fist: You’ll see the beast coming spinning towards you while it’s performing this attack.

You’ll see the beast coming spinning towards you while it’s performing this attack. Upheavel: If you’re quite envious of Rajang jumping off the ground all by itself, it can send you in the air as well. This is after it brings down its fist on the ground with all that its got and the impact of the attack sends you in the air.

How to Defeat Rajang in Monster Hunter Rise

Take thunder-resistant gear with you so you can nullify the Rajang’s elemental effect attacks.

Attack the Weak Parts First

Start the fight by going for its head and arms, as those are its weak points when it’s not enraged. Once enraged, the Rajang turns to a golden shade, and then you have to target its body and tail.

Dodge the Main Attacks

You can avoid the Rajang’s powerful ground slam attack by either moving behind it or rolling in the direction of the impact. Note that if you move to its back, the Rajang will sometimes quickly jump and change its direction.

The lightning beam can also be dodged by moving to the side just before it executes the attack.

Going for the Tail

As the battle progresses, focus on its tail and head as damaging those will inflict the most damage and keep the monster from making evasive maneuvers. You need to use ice attacks to break Rajang’s tail.

Attacking the tail will inflict the most damage to the boss when its glowing yellow.

Flash bombs can work against it, but the Rajang tends to counter-attack with a sweep attack whenever it is blinded.

Watch out for the Enraged Mode

You’ll know when the boss is enraged by its glowing yellow fur. In this mode its attacks would be faster and more powerful. There’re a few attacks that Rajang only unleashes when it gets more enraged.

After the boss starts to roar, better bring you’re A-game up, and be quick on your feet! The boss will be vulnerable to counter attacks after its Zig-Zag, Jumping Slam, and Lightning Beam attacks.

It’s easier to predict Rajang’s aerial attacks. You’ll know you’re about to take a hit when the boss goes airborne. Prepare yourself and see the trajectory of the monster’s motion to predict where it’s about to land.

Monster Hunter Rise Great Rajang Item Drops

High-Rank Drops