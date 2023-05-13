Animal: Crossing has a lot of customizability to it, and that extends to your in-game appearance as well. Once you create a character you can modify them later in the game. Read on to find How to Change Your Appearance in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to Change Your Appearance in Animal Crossing New Horizons

To change your appearance in-game, you will first have to get a mirror for yourself. After all your character doesn’t have the privilege of viewing itself in 3rd person view.

You can get a mirror from your DIY recipes, on that end you need to keep handing items to Tom Nook, it is three or four bugs/fish for him to give you more recipes.

Once you have the recipe you will probably need 5 wood pieces and 1 iron Nugget to craft the Mirror. Once you have the items you can craft your mirror in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Pressing A when near the mirror will bring the menu of appearance customization. The options include stuff like your gender, hair, eyes, mouth, hair color, eye color, nose, skin color and cheeks.

For new hairstyles and hair colors, you will have to buy new ones using Nook miles over from the Nook Terminal.

They are equipable one delivered and remain in your catalog forever so you don’t have to a haircut more than once if you decide to change it.

The pricing for these is as follows:

Top 8 Pop Hairstyles – 2,400 Nook Miles

Top 8 Cool Hairstyles – 2,400 Nook Miles

Top 8 Stylish Hair Colors – 3,000 Nook Miles

Clothing

Your clothing is also part of your appearance, quite a big part actually and animal crossing has you covered with over 8 categories of clothing and yes these are nine categories equip able at once on your character. Your character won’t ever lack for choices or fashion.

Although you can carry outfits in your inventory it’s better to save them and save space and use your wardrobe to change your clothes. If you don’t have a wardrobe you need 12 pieces of wood to make it.

You can buy clothes from The Able Sisters or you can also redeem your Nook Miles at the Nook Stop for a variety of Nook Inc, or also from a special visitors with special clothing items for sale.

So there you have it, you don’t only need to craft a mirror, you may find one out in the wild and as long as you have a mirror you can always change your appearance for free.