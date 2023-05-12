Pokemon Sword and Shield offers a variety of beautiful Pokemon in its colorful world. Whether they be Grass-Type or Fire-Type, Pokemon Sword and Shield has it all. Here we have prepared information on how to Catch Vikavolt in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Vikavolt

This guide will cover-up all the basic information needed to catch a Bug and Electric-Type Pokemon called Vikavolt, including its location, stats, evolutions, and strengths and weaknesses.

Vikavolt Locations

Vikavolt does not spawn in the wild so we cannot give you a Vikavolt location, however, all is not lost.

The only way to get a Vikavolt is to complete its evolutionary cycle starting from its first form Grubbin, to Charjabug, and then eventually evolving into Vikavolt.

The locations where you will find Grubbin are as follow:

Route 1 (Non-overworld), between levels 2 and 5 with a 10% chance to spawn. (All Weather)

Dappled Grove (Non-Overworld), between levels 11 and 15 with 35% rarity. (Raining)

East Lake Axewell (Overworld), between levels 10 and 15 with 15% rarity. (Raining)

East Lake Axewell (Non-Overworld), located between levels 8 and 12 with 30% rarity. (Raining)

North Lake Miloch (Non-Overworld), between levels 14 and 16 with 30% rarity while Raining and 40% in Thunderstorm.

Slumbering Weald (Overworld), between levels 2 and 3 with 10% rarity. (All Weather)

Slumbering Weald (Non-Overworld), between levels 2 and 3 with 5% rarity. (All Weather)

Watchtower Ruins (Non-Overworld), between levels 11 and 14 with 30% rarity. (Thunderstorm)

You can level-up Grubbin to its evolved form Charjabug by reaching level 20. Charjabug can also be found in the following locations:

Axew’s Eye (Non-Overworld), between levels 35 and 40 with 30% rarity. (Raining)

Dusty Bowl (Non-Overworld), between levels 40 and 45 with 20% rarity. (Thunderstorm)

Hammerlocke Hills (Non-Overworld), between levels 28 and 30 with 25% rarity. (Thunderstorm)

Now you can use a Thunder Stone to evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt.

Vikavolt Abilities

Vikavolt’s unique ability is Levitate that makes the user immune to Ground-Type attacks, the status moves Spikes and Toxic Spikes.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Vikavolt takes 2.0x damage from Rock and Fire-Type moves and 0.5x damage from Fighting, Grass, Electric, and Steel-Type moves.

Vikavolt can easily annihilate any type of Pokemon other than Rock and Fire.

Vikavolt Stats