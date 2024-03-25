Dragon’s Dogma 2 makes a series of bold choices to push the player to explore everything the game has to offer. One of these changes marks a fundamental shift away from how quests are delivered and played out.

In this guide, we’ll explore how quest markers work in Dragon’s Dogma 2, including how to obtain new quests and how to complete objectives within those quests. Without wasting any more time, let’s get into it.

How to track quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Unlike the previous installment, Dragon’s Dogma 2 does not feature any quest markers. This applies to NPCs and notice boards that would otherwise indicate a quest is available. To acquire additional quests in the game, you’ll have to explore the map and uncover every secret, including talking to NPCs.

Did You Know Dragon Dogma 2’s map is four times the size of its predecessor

Additionally, some NPCs and some of your Pawns will approach you if they have a quest for you to undertake. The game boasts a considerable amount of side content, but you’ll have to be extremely thorough in your adventures to access it.

Quest markers that indicate where you need to go to complete the next part of a quest are also limited. Instead, your Pawns will guide you and occasionally converse with you, telling you where you need to go or if there is something of interest nearby.

The decision to not have quest markers goes hand in hand with the game’s fast travel limitations, which aim to immerse the player in the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and push them to explore everything it offers. At most, the game will give you a vague marker on the map but when you close in on it, it will disappear. You will then need