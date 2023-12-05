How Many Ships Can I Have In Starfield

You can buy, steal, or even build your ship by purchasing the required parts. With this much freedom in customization, the question arises of how many of these ships you can have in Starfield.

Well, there are ship slots that determine the number of ships you can have simultaneously. In this guide, I will tell you about all the limits regarding ships.

What is the maximum Ships limit in Starfield?

The number of ships you have at a time is ten (10). It’s an okay number, considering how hard it is to get ships in the start. Once you’ve reached the limit of 10 ships, the game won’t allow you to own more ships. You need to sell one of the previously owned ships as a replacement.

Luckily, if you get a new ship during the quest, you won’t have to remove any from the 10 you have. The new reward ship in Starfield has nothing to do with the ship’s limit and will be added to the inventory as it has its spot.

The max ships cap is 10 for unregistered ships as well, but you can steal or fly as many as you want as they are not registered. Store them away or steal them for one-time use; it’s all up to you.

If kept unregistered, you can enjoy more ships than 10. On the other hand, there is a higher risk of unregistered vessels getting stolen or blocked in Starfield. It all depends on how you want to use those 10 ship slots.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to increase Ship Slots?

You can keep more ships than 10 if you get them as rewards. However, if you want to increase the ship slots in Starfield, there is no way to do it other than using mod. You can download the More Ownable Ships mod from Nexusmods and install it to increase the maximum number of ships you can own.

I will not recommend you to do so, as for the most part, keeping and maintaining 5 to 6 ships at max is enough for a good game experience.