Horizon Forbidden West The Enduring Errand Walkthrough

To help you out with completing “The Enduring” errand in Horizon Forbidden West, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you exactly what you need to do to complete this errand in HFW.

Horizon Forbidden West The Enduring Errand

The Enduring errand in HFW can be obtained from the Pit Master Odurg. You can find him at the Melee Pit in Chainscrape.

But before you speak to the pit Master Odurg, you need to have taken down the other Pit Masters from The Bulwark, Thornmarsh, and Scalding Spear. Once you’ve defeated all three and earned their Marks, only then will you be able to run this errand.

Melee Pits are practice areas with timed challenges where you have to perform certain combos to pass. To finish the Melee Pit, you need to perform all of the combos and then defeat the Pit Master to get their mark.

So before we dive into The Enduring errand, let’s walk you through the three Melee Pits you have to complete before it.

Scalding Spear Melee Pit

In the Scalding Spear Melee Pit, you need to successfully perform two combos.

Warrior’s Wrath

For this combo, you’ll need to perform the following attacks consecutively within two minutes:

Nora Warrior

Power Attack

Resonator Blast

Aerial Punisher

For this combo, you’ll need to perform the following attacks consecutively within two minutes:

Aerial Slash

Resonator Blast (while airborne)

After successfully performing the two combos, you’ll need to defeat Lirokkeh, the Pit Master, to get the Desert Clan mark.

The Bulwark Melee Pit

In the Bulwark Melee Pit, you need to perform three combos successfully.

Jump-Off and Shoot

For this combo, you’ll need to perform the following attacks consecutively within a minute:

Dodge and attack

Jump-Off

Shoot enemy while airborne

Seek and Strike

For this combo, you’ll need to perform the following attacks consecutively within a minute and twenty seconds:

Jump-Over your first enemy

Perform a Slam attack on your second enemy while falling

Sustained Breaker

You’ll need to perform the following attacks consecutively for this combo within one minute and twenty seconds.

Block Breaker

Halfmoon Slash

Jump-Off

Shoot an arrow at the enemy

After successfully performing the three combos, you’ll need to defeat Errayo and Virakk to get the Sky Clan Mark.

The Thornmarsh Melee Pit

In the Thornmarsh Melee Pit, you need to successfully perform four combos.

Destroyer Chain

For this combo, you’ll need to perform the following attacks consecutively within two minutes:

Power Attack

The Destroyer

Shoot an arrow at the enemy

Reap and Clear

For this combo, you’ll need to perform the following attacks consecutively within one minute and thirty seconds:

Spinning Scythe

Halfmoon Slash

Jump-Over enemy

Energy Surge Chain

For this combo, you’ll need to perform the following attacks consecutively within one minute and twenty seconds:

Energy Surge

Halfmoon Slash

Jump-Off

Power Rush

For this combo, you’ll need to perform the following attacks consecutively within one minute and thirty seconds:

Power Attack

Halfmoon Slash

Nora Warrior

Shoot an arrow at the enemy

After successfully performing the four combos, you’ll need to defeat Tenalio within two minutes to get the Lowland Clan mark.

Search for The Enduring

Now once you’ve defeated all three Pit Masters, it’s time for you to go find The Enduring, a legendary Tenakth master.

Head to the mountains to the north of Scalding Spear. Inside the mountain, you’ll find the training pit of The Enduring, but she will not be there.

To the east of the pit, you’ll see some smoke. Head towards the smoke to find a camp where you’ll find The Enduring resting.

Wait for The Enduring to wake up and then talk to her. Then, go back to the training pit and prepare to fight Azurekka, The Enduring.

The Enduring Fight

For a woman her age, Azurekka is extremely strong and agile. Her melee and ranged attacks deal high damage, and she uses Smoke Bombs to mask her location.

Azurekka does not take much damage from arrows, so you’ll need to fight her with melee attacks. Use the melee combos you’ve learned up till this point. The best ones to use are the ones that end with a Resonater Blast.

Do note that Azurekka can easily interrupt your combos, so your combos will have to be at the perfect time.

Bait out attacks from Azurekka, dodge them, then punish them with combos of your own. You can also stun Azurekka by shooting the four Smoke Drums present around the pit.

Once you’ve defeated The Enduring, she will modify your spear as a reward, giving it +1 Spear Damage, and you will also gain 6500 XP and +3 Skill Points.