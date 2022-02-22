Horizon Forbidden West has a number of survey drones flying across its skies that need to be tracked, brought down, and salvaged—in that exact order. The following Horizon Forbidden West Survey Drone Locations guide makes sure to mark the locations of each survey drone in the game.

Horizon Forbidden West Survey Drone Locations

Much like most of the other collectibles in HFW, collecting the modules of all of the survey drones will earn players a reward at the end. That reward will be a unique collectible for the room at the base.

Survey drones in HFW can be found in the following locations:

No Man’s Land

Plainsong

The Dry Yearn

The Greenswell

The Stillsands

Thornmash

The Graypeak

Stand of the Sentinels

The Sheerside Mountains

Isle of Spires

No Man’s Land

This survey drone can be located in the drylands in the eastern side of the map, near the Thunderjaw Site. Climb to the summit of the tallest peak and then leap on the survey drone.

Plainsong

Plainsong, in the north-east, is where you’ll find this Survey drone. From the surrounding ruins and rocks, you can jump onto it.

The Dry Yearn

This Horizon Forbidden West survey drone can be found along the trail heading to the central-northern region of the map to the west of Plainsong. On a hill, there is a metal ramp where you can jump onto it.

The Greenswell

Another drone can be found just north of the last one, directly on the map’s boundary. To go to this one, you’ll need a flying mount, which is obtained during the main adventure.

The Stillsands



This survey drone can be found hovering above the tower ruins in the south of the map, in the Stillsands sector. To get to the drone, you’ll need to climb up.

Thornmash

This survey drone can be found on the shore in the extreme west of the map. Fly to the shattered tree with a flying mount which you’ll receive later in the game. Jump off and drag yourself to the tree with your Grappleshot. You can now proceed to the sixth Horizon Forbidden West survey drone location and complete it.

The Graypeak

The next survey drone can be found at Graypeak, which is located in the southern region of the map’s snowy mountains. Climb to the top of the hill to the north and use your Shieldwing to glide. You can also jump onto it from the rock.

Stand of the Sentinels

This survey drone can be spotted among the woods along the beach, slightly west of the last one. Climb up a fallen tree to reach the platforms in the trees, then use your Shieldwing to jump onto the drone and capture its module.

The Sheerside Mountains

The ninth survey drone can be located in the northwestern part of the map, near the snowy mountains. When the drone reaches a low point in its journey, utilize the wooden ramp and Shieldwing to jump onto it.

Isle of Spires

On the island in the extreme west of the map, the final Horizon Forbidden West survey drone will be found. It’s easy to jump onto from the yellow pole at the top of the island’s tallest building.