Horizon Forbidden West Salvage Contracts Locations Guide

Salvage Contracts are one of the many side quests players can pick up in Horizon Forbidden West. They generally require a lot of time to complete but the rewards for doing so are worth it. The following guide will provide a detailed walkthrough of these contracts, their locations, and how to complete them in the game.

Horizon Forbidden West Salvage Contracts Locations

While exploring the post-apocalyptical world of Horizon Forbidden West, players will sometimes come across NPCs with Salvage Contracts which task Aloy to track down machine parts. Once all the required parts are found, Aloy must take them back to the NPC she took the quest from.

You’ll find Keruf after getting through the gates of Barren Light. He will explain to you all about Salvage Contracts but you will not be able to start them until you have completed The Embassy quest.

Completing the Embassy mission will open the gates of Horizon Forbidden West and give you access to Larend.

After you have completed this mission, go to the main menu and you will find “Keruf’s Salvage Mission” under the section of Salvage Contracts.

Set this mission as your active mission and follow the marker on the map. This will take you to the Barren Light and once again you’ll have to interact with the Keruf.

Once this interaction comes to an end, you’ll be able to start your first Salvage Contract.

And after completing all the missions for all four Salvage Contracts, you will be rewarded with Oseram Artificer Outfit which potentially is the best armor in Horizon Forbidden West. Besides the armor, you will also get a ton of crafting items and additional skill points.

Salvage Contract – Larend’s Contract

Larend is the first salvager you’ll meet in Horizon Forbidden West. You’ll find him in No Man’s Land right outside the gates of Barren Light.

He’s participating in an armor competition and needs your help to obtain the parts that he needs to build the best armor to win the competition. For this purpose, he will assign you a set of four tasks that you need to compete the contract.

The included tasks are following:

Convoy Ambush

Scavengers

Alarm Antennas

Elusive Fanghorn

The Convoy Ambush will be about ambushing a convoy to get a plating that Larend requires. Completing the scavenger mission will bring scrapper jaws to Larend that he thinks will be an excellent addition to the armor. In Alarm Antennas, you need to loot three Scrounger Alarm Antennas and bring them to Larend.

In Elusive Fanghorn, you will be looking for Fanghorn along the riverbank to the south of Larend’ camp.

Salvage Contract – Runda’s Contract

She can be found at the Oresam Salvage Camp in The Stillsands. You will learn that her people are in trouble and she needs your help to find the lost pieces of armor during the expedition.

Runda will have four tasks for you as well:

Lost Supplies

Pristine Bellowback

Missing Gear

Rollerback Salvage

In the Lost Supplies mission, you’ll need to find the lost supplies in the desert. Pristine Bellowback, is about finding a Bellowback for the people of Rund so that they can build a perimeter around their camp. Then there’s the mission about Missing Gear and Rollerback Salvage needs to complete her armor.

Salvage Contract – Handa’s Contract

You can find Handa at Bleeding Mark. She’s also in need of armor and requires your help in that.

She’ll assign five tasks:

Ancient Relics

Property Retrieval

Plowhorns and Plants

Ravager Cannon

Speedy Lancehorns

In Ancient Relics, you will travel to find the parts of two machines at their graveyard. In Property Retrieval, Hunda needs the treasure map that was looted by rogue salvagers so that she can build her armor. Plowhorns and Plants assigns players to find a Plowhorn and salvage for her armor.

In Ravager Cannon mission, Hunda will ask Aloy to bring her an intact Ravager Cannon for her suit. Finally, in Speedy Lancehorns, Hunda will ask for a Lancehorn Salvage.

Salvage Contract – Danur’s Contract

Find Danur at a camp located in the southwest of Fall’s Edge and east of Thornmarsh. His people are trying to stop Stalkers from destroying their camp.

He’ll need your help to secure his camp and build an armor for defense.

He’ll have four tasks for you:

Mine Launchers

Colleague and key

Underwater Salvage

Reinforce Components

In the first one, you’ll kill Stalkers to loot Mine Launchers. Give those Mine Launchers to Danur so that he can deploy them to secure his camp.

In Colleague and Key, you’ll need to look for a key of the leader of the camp, Warend, who went missing after defending the camp against Thunderjaw.

In Underwater Salvage, Danur will ask you to find Warend’s Sunken Salvage. He cannot complete the armor without him. And in Reinforce Components, Danur will ask you to find Behemoth parts reinforced by Spikesnouts to get his armor completed.