The following guide will show you how to get the Restless Weald relic ruins code, the key module, and complete the quest overall in Horizon Forbidden West.

How to Solve the Restless Weald Relic Ruins Puzzle in Horizon Forbidden West

The Restless Weald Relic Ruins can be found on the flat grounds which are situated northwest of the Gravesinger colony of Plainsong. It is the second explorable region of Horizon Forbidden West.

Getting the Key Module (1/3)

You will find a railcar behind the building. You need to push the railcar to the end of the track. Switch the track from the lever just beside the track and push the railcar back into the buildings.

You need to stop just as the building comes alongside the railcar. Climb on top of the railcar and get on top of the building. Access the other part of the building by using a zipline. You will find the Key Module at the top of the second building.

Entering the Key Code (2/3)

Now you need to jump back onto the ground and look for a ladder. Shoot the ladder so that it will come down enough so that you can grab it from the side. By using a ladder, get on top of the building.

To get the code, you need to scan Datapoints. There are two Datapoints and you have to scan both of them. One of them will tell you that the passcode is the same as the year in which the station.

If you head in front of the station, you will see the number 1623 engraved in front of the station building. But the 6 is below the level of other digits. On clear inspection, you will find that the 6, in reality, is 9 which has fallen down, and now it looks 6.

Our key is 1693. Climb on top of the building. Put the key then enter the code on the console. This will open the doors besides the console.

Getting the Ornament (3/3)

From the door that opened by putting code, you need to grab a zipline. This will drop you inside the building where you will find the fire gleam crystals at the train track. You need to ignite the crystals and run to aside.

A blast will open the train track to the outside of the building which was closed before. The Railcar which you left alongside the building. You need to push it to the end of the track. Switch the tracks using the lever.

Push back the Railcar. This time it will go straight into the building where you ignited the Gleam Crystals. Climb the pillar where you parked the Railcar and jump back into another building.

There you will find the crystal to complete the mission. Grab that and you will see a popup on your screen showing that you completed “Restless Weald” Relic Ruins.