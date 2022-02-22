How to Find and Solve Relic Ruins in Horizon Forbidden West

The following guide will talk about all of the Relic Ruins that you can explore in Horizon Forbidden West as well as how to solve them to acquire Ornaments, which can be later used to get legendary items and complete trophies.

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins Locations and Solutions

There are a total of nine Relic Ruins in Horizon Forbidden West that you can find scattered around the post-apocalyptical world.

Relic Ruins are notably marked on the map with a blue building icon and are literally old buildings that you can explore and solve to get your hands on Ornaments and a secret legendary weapon.

The environmental puzzles in HFW relic ruins are hard to solve, but you will be able to overcome them with the help of this guide.

Relic Ruin #1 – The Daunt

The first Relic Ruin in HFW is located on the North-East side of the map and is the easiest of the others.

Enter the old building, and you will see the locked door where you need a code and a key to open it. Head into the next room and look at the crate on the top platform.

Use your Pullcaster and drag the crate down. Look opposite to the crate, and you will find a vent and a pillar next to the vent. Pull both of them down to open the passage.

Before you continue further, there will be a note inside the same room with a code on it. Once you have the code, jump on the crate and go through the vent.

In the next room, look at the weakened wall and pull it with your Pullcaster to break it. Grab the crate and take it into the next room. Go down the hole and look up to see a ceiling that you can break. Break the ceiling and go back up.

Throw the crate down the hole that you just created and drag it to the end of the path. Jump on top of the crate and climb up the wall. Now go towards the left side balcony to find the key.

Go back to the room with the key module and insert the key and code to open the closed door. Then, you will be able to pick up your first Ornament.

Relic Ruin #2 – No Man’s Land

For this Relic Ruin, you need to first complete the Death’s Door main quest in order to get the Ignite that you need to solve the puzzle.

The No Man’s Land Relic Ruin in HFW is located just towards the South-West of the previous Relic Ruin, as shown below:

Enter the building and drag the crate right in front of you with the Pullcaster. Take the crate to the opposite wall and jump on the top platform. Jump to the platform on the right and keep going from platform to platform.

Now ignite the Firegleam to open up a path. Jump down below and break the wall on your left. Next, go towards the outside and ignite the Firegleam on your right.

Enter the closed path and look on your right to remove the Energy Cell. Take it back from where you came from and go towards the energy cell slot. Insert the energy cell and go back to the top platform.

Enter through the door and drag the crate in front of you. Go back towards the open area and drag the crate below. Take the crate right next to the energy cell slot and place the energy cell on the crate.

Now drag the crate towards the next energy cell slot. Insert the energy cell into the slot and grab the VIP key from the right of the energy cell slot. Drag the crate towards the right of the VIP key and jump on the wall.

Parkour to the top and interact with the module to enter the code and open the door.

Relic Ruin #3 – Restless Weald

The third Relic Ruin in HFW is located at the marked location on the map below:

Before entering the ruin, interact with the Railcar outside and move it to the track, which leads straight towards the building. Turn on the switch to change its track. Now move it towards the Relic Ruin until you have it aligned with the wall you have to jump on.

Jump on the Railcar and grab the ledge. Go to the next platform by walking on the rope and grab the key right in front of you. Jump down and shoot an arrow towards the ladder to extend it. Jump from the wall towards the ladder, and you will find the module.

Use the key and enter code 1923 to open the door. Jump towards the rope and ignite the Firegleam once you let go. Go towards the Railcar and drag it back towards the switch.

Interact with the switch to change the tracks and move the railcar back inside. Jump on the railcar and towards the pillar. From there, jump towards the Ornament and pick it up.

Relic Ruin #4 – The Dry Yearn

Head to the location marked on the map below to find the fourth Relic Ruin in HFW and solve it.

Enter the tunnel and break the vines of the Metal Flowers. Go inside and take out the crate. Move it to near the gate to jump on the top platform.

Interact with the switch to open the gate. Break the wall in front of you and drag the railcar back to the previous area. Look towards the right, and you will find three pillars on top.

Drag them down with the Pullcaster and jump on them. Collect the key from the balcony and go back down.

Jump on the railcar again and interact with the door to open it with the key. Go inside and pull the vent down. Go through the vent and jump down. Break the door of the vent, and you will be outside.

Outside will be a Firegleam that you can ignite. Once out, interact with the wheel to open the door. Then, move the railcar under the door to stop it from closing.

Parkour to the top of the door and jump towards the left. Break the wall and go inside. Once inside, go right and jump on the balcony where the Ornament is.

Relic Ruin #5 – The Stillsands

The next Relic Ruin is located in the sandy area south of the Tenakth Clan Lands. To solve this Relic Ruin, you need to complete the main quest, The Sea of Sands, first to get the Diving Mask.

Head to the Relic Ruin and jump down from the entrance. Go up the stairs and throw the crate down. Take the crate straight to where the Firegleam is. Destroy the Firegleam and take the crate to the next room.

Jump to the platform above and interact with the valve to make the water flow. Place the crate in the space to flood the entire area. Go back outside and keep going straight to where the key is.

Jump back down and go to the right where the door is. Open the door and drag the crate back outside. Jump on the pillar straight ahead and pull the drag towards you.

You need to keep dragging the crate towards the opposite side where the green light is. Jump on the crate and parkour to the top level of the building, where you will find the Ornament.

Relic Ruin #6 – Runner’s Wild

The sixth relic ruin in Horizon Forbidden West is located in the area to the east of Sheerside Climb, as you can see below:

Head inside through the east side and pull the crate from the pillar. Jump on the crate and parkour to the other side. Ignite the firegleam and break the wall by pulling it with the Pullcaster.

Take the crate inside and to the end of the path. Jump on the wall and climb to the top. Drop the crate on down and drag the first crate on top of the second. Grab the crates and take them to the room where you ignited the Firegleam.

Jump on the wall and go to the upper level, where you will find a key. Drop down and take the crates to the end of the path from where you climbed to the top and got the second crate.

Jump through the broken wall on the right side of the crates, where you will find a locked door. Pull down the wall and drag one of the crates inside. Then, take the crate to the opposite side and jump to the top of the tower to find the Ornament.

Relic Ruin #7 – The Long Coast

This is the first Relic Ruin that you will encounter in the game, which is located at the marked location below:

Head inside the ruin and turn to the right. Go straight and jump on the platform on the left. Climb the wall in front and keep going right where you will find a Firegleam. Ignite the firegleam and go inside. Jump on the platform straight ahead and drag the crate down.

Take the crate to the other room and go through the door near the entrance. Head back outside, go straight, and take a right to the top of the stairs. Follow the path and remove the battery cell. Take the battery cell down and place it in the slot.

This will charge up the elevator where you had the crate placed. Once on top, go outside with the crate and turn right. Climb to the top of the wall and glide across where the crate is. Ignite the firegleam and drag the crate to the other side.

Throw one of the crates down and take it inside the elevator. Move the crate on top of the elevator and take the elevator back to the top. Drag the crate out of the elevator and jump on top of the elevator. Now jump on the crate that you placed on the elevator and climb the wall.

Go on top, and you will find the Ornament.

Relic Ruin #8 – Isle of Spire

The next Relic Ruin is located at the rightmost side of the map, which can be seen on the map below:

Grapple to the wall on the left of the entrance and go to the top. Follow the path until you find the room with a vent. Open the vent and go inside. Drop down below and ignite the firebleam.

Go through the path that you created and enter the room to your left, where you will find an energy cell. Take the energy cell back to where you came from and place it inside the slot.

Take it out and make your way towards the entrance of the building where you came from. Place the energy cell inside to power up the elevator. Then, use the elevator to go down.

Go outside the elevator and blow the wall with the firebleam on your left. On the opposite side of the wall will be a crate. Drag the crate towards the right where the water is.

Go to the other side of the water and pull the crate towards you. Jump on the crate and look toward your right where the ladder is. Shoot the ladder to extend it. Then, jump back and destroy the Metal Flowers veins.

Once the path is cleared, go towards the ladder and climb it. Jump across, and you will find a key. Jump down and swim to the open area. Turn left, and you will see the locked door with the Ornament inside.

Take a look at the VIP key to get the code and open the door. Pick up the Ornament by interacting with it.

Relic Ruin #9

To get the final Ornament in HFW, you need to take part in the Nights of Lights side quest found in Las Vegas. Get the side quest and head to the marked location.

You will find a locked door during the side quest, which will have the last Ornament inside.

Enter the code 739135 in the code module to open the door and pick up the Ornament. Take it back to Stemmur to finish the side quest. Make sure you loot the chest next to Stemmur to get Ancestor’s Return Weapon.

These are all of the Relic Ruins in Horizon Forbidden West. Completing any three of these will get you the Completed 3 Relic Ruins trophy. You can also trade the nine Ornaments with Oseram to get a Legendary Shredder Gauntlet.