Horizon Forbidden West Also Rumored for PC

With the success of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games decide to bring the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West to PC as well. It’s just a matter of when now.

According to the leaked Sony document, that also revealed a possible Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster, the company also has plans to bring Horizon 2 (most probably Horizon Forbidden West to) to PC.

So yes, fans can be hopeful about a PC release for Forbidden West. Furthermore, as you might remember, Horizon Forbidden West PC was also part of the notorious Geforce Now leak. Most of the Geforce Now leaks have turned out to be true and they are high expectations that Forbidden West for PC will also become true.

The leaked Sony document also mentions Returnal and Sackboy. Sackboy has recently been announced for PC and as for Returnal, there have been a plethora of evidences and hints for PS5 exclusive coming to PC. So all of this supports the notion that Horizon Forbidden West will eventually arrive on PC.

As for when fans can expect Forbidden West to release on PC? Well, a new rumor has surfaced claiming that Forbidden West for PC has been in development since November, 2021. So if the rumor is true, even it’s from 4chan, Forbidden West for PC has been in development for almost a year now. This gives us hope for a 2023 release to say the least.

However, don’t get your hopes up though as we are still waiting for the announcement of Returnal release on PC so Sony likes to take its time with the announcements and so could be the case with Horizon Forbidden West as well. For now, we can safely assume that the game is being developed for PC and should be announced soon.