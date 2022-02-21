All of the New Machines in Horizon Forbidden West

Much like the first game, Horizon Forbidden West is stock full of mechanical creatures which are plainly called machines. Most of them are simply returning from Horizon Zero Dawn, but there are also new ones in the mix that players will be fighting against. The following guide makes sure to note and discuss each new machine that was added in Horizon Forbidden West.

All New Machines in Horizon Forbidden West

There are roughly more than 40 machines in Horizon Forbidden West, all of them anxious and ready to have you for dinner. This guide will help you understand the strengths and weaknesses of all of them and hence, make you prepared for when you finally come across one in the new post-apocalyptical sequel.

Machines are mechanical creatures that are spread all across the countryside of HFW. These machines come in all different sizes ranging from small Burrower to gigantic Tremortusk.

The machines are the main enemies in HFW that the players encounter and defeat to claim trophies and rewards. Most of the machines have animal-like shape and some can change shapes and attack in different ways.

New Machines in HFW

Here is a list of all the new machines which were added in HFW.

BRISTLEBACK

BURROWER

CLAMBERJAW

CLAWSTRIDER

ROLLERBACK

SHELLSNAPPER

SLITHERFANG

SUNWING

TIDERIPPER

TREMORTUSK

BRISTLEBACK

Class: Acquisition

Strength: Acid

Weakness: Shock

Override: Can be unlocked after completing Repair Bay: TAU. Mountable when overridden

Description: The machine uses its tusks to dig up resources. It can unearth the scrap and can use it with elemental material and use it in ranged and melee attacks.

BURROWER

Class: Recon

Strength: None

Weakness: Fire

Override: Can be unlocked after completing Cauldron: MU

Description: The machine finds its strength in its high-pitched sound to alert the allies and terrify the enemies. It can go underground and can travel by digging tunnels and can surprise by unexpected resurface.

CLAMBERJAW

Class: Acquisition

Strength: Fire, Plasma

Weakness: Purgewater

Override: Can be unlocked after completing Cauldron: CHI

Description: The flawless fighter that can salvage the scrap using its claws and tail. It can stick to walls efficiently and attacks with fire.

ROLLERBACK

Class: Combat

Strength: Acid

Weakness: Shock

Override: Can be unlocked after completing Cauldron: IOTA

Description: An agile machine that usually attacks in packs. It can launch deadly melee attack and the elemental variant can lob powerful elemental bombs.

SHELLSNAPPER

Class: Combat

Strength: Frost, Plasma

Weakness: Fire, Acid

Override: Can be unlocked after completing Cauldron: CHI

Description: The machine is equipped with a shell to absorb attacks and convert the stored energy to devastating attacks.

SLITHERFANG

Class: Combat

Strength: Acid, Shock, Purgewater

Weakness: Fire, Frost, Plasma

Override: Can be unlocked after completing Cauldron: KAPPA

Description: The machine can pound attacks from long ranges and has access to its full arsenal once it assumes a coiled stance as its body parts snap into place.

SUNWING

Class: Acquisition

Strength: Plasma

Weakness: Purgewater

Override: Can be unlocked after completing Cauldron: GEMINI

Description: The machine often found in herds and can fly. The machine absorbs soar energy and launch deadly plasma attacks while its shield makes it hard to hit.

TIDERIPPER

Class: Acquisition

Strength: Fire, Purgewater

Weakness: Frost, Shock

Override: Can be unlocked after completing Cauldron: KAPPA

Description: A huge machine that filters sediment for resources. It doesn’t care whether it is on land or in water, it uses purgewater to launch attacks.

TREMORTUSK

Class: Combat

Strength: Fire

Weakness: Frost

Override: Can be unlocked after completing Cauldron: KAPPA

Description: A slow combat machine with thick armor and vast range of weapon attacks.