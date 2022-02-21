All of the New Machines in Horizon Forbidden West

Much like the first game, Horizon Forbidden West is stock full of mechanical creatures which are plainly called machines. Most of them are simply returning from Horizon Zero Dawn, but there are also new ones in the mix that players will be fighting against. The following guide makes sure to note and discuss each new machine that was added in Horizon Forbidden West.
All New Machines in Horizon Forbidden West
There are roughly more than 40 machines in Horizon Forbidden West, all of them anxious and ready to have you for dinner. This guide will help you understand the strengths and weaknesses of all of them and hence, make you prepared for when you finally come across one in the new post-apocalyptical sequel.
Machines are mechanical creatures that are spread all across the countryside of HFW. These machines come in all different sizes ranging from small Burrower to gigantic Tremortusk.
The machines are the main enemies in HFW that the players encounter and defeat to claim trophies and rewards. Most of the machines have animal-like shape and some can change shapes and attack in different ways.
New Machines in HFW
Here is a list of all the new machines which were added in HFW.
- BRISTLEBACK
- BURROWER
- CLAMBERJAW
- CLAWSTRIDER
- ROLLERBACK
- SHELLSNAPPER
- SLITHERFANG
- SUNWING
- TIDERIPPER
- TREMORTUSK
BRISTLEBACK
Class: Acquisition
Strength: Acid
Weakness: Shock
Override: Can be unlocked after completing Repair Bay: TAU. Mountable when overridden
Description: The machine uses its tusks to dig up resources. It can unearth the scrap and can use it with elemental material and use it in ranged and melee attacks.
BURROWER
Class: Recon
Strength: None
Weakness: Fire
Override: Can be unlocked after completing Cauldron: MU
Description: The machine finds its strength in its high-pitched sound to alert the allies and terrify the enemies. It can go underground and can travel by digging tunnels and can surprise by unexpected resurface.
CLAMBERJAW
Class: Acquisition
Strength: Fire, Plasma
Weakness: Purgewater
Override: Can be unlocked after completing Cauldron: CHI
Description: The flawless fighter that can salvage the scrap using its claws and tail. It can stick to walls efficiently and attacks with fire.
ROLLERBACK
Class: Combat
Strength: Acid
Weakness: Shock
Override: Can be unlocked after completing Cauldron: IOTA
Description: An agile machine that usually attacks in packs. It can launch deadly melee attack and the elemental variant can lob powerful elemental bombs.
SHELLSNAPPER
Class: Combat
Strength: Frost, Plasma
Weakness: Fire, Acid
Override: Can be unlocked after completing Cauldron: CHI
Description: The machine is equipped with a shell to absorb attacks and convert the stored energy to devastating attacks.
SLITHERFANG
Class: Combat
Strength: Acid, Shock, Purgewater
Weakness: Fire, Frost, Plasma
Override: Can be unlocked after completing Cauldron: KAPPA
Description: The machine can pound attacks from long ranges and has access to its full arsenal once it assumes a coiled stance as its body parts snap into place.
SUNWING
Class: Acquisition
Strength: Plasma
Weakness: Purgewater
Override: Can be unlocked after completing Cauldron: GEMINI
Description: The machine often found in herds and can fly. The machine absorbs soar energy and launch deadly plasma attacks while its shield makes it hard to hit.
TIDERIPPER
Class: Acquisition
Strength: Fire, Purgewater
Weakness: Frost, Shock
Override: Can be unlocked after completing Cauldron: KAPPA
Description: A huge machine that filters sediment for resources. It doesn’t care whether it is on land or in water, it uses purgewater to launch attacks.
TREMORTUSK
Class: Combat
Strength: Fire
Weakness: Frost
Override: Can be unlocked after completing Cauldron: KAPPA
Description: A slow combat machine with thick armor and vast range of weapon attacks.