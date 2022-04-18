Fishing is one of the many side activities Aloy can take part in when not scanning machines. The following guide will take you underwater where you can learn how to catch fish in Horizon Forbidden West.

How to Fish in Horizon Forbidden West

While you can use bows to hunt animals and birds, there is, unfortunately, no equivalent equipment to fish in HFW.

Aloy has to literally catch fish using her bare hands. There are no fishing rods or fishing nets here to be used. The only way is to dive into the water using a respirator and start tailgating a fish before grabbing it with your bare hands.

Horizon Forbidden West Fishing Tips

You’ll need to be calm and agile because fishing can sometimes be a tricky ordeal in HFW.

It’s all about the timing and your approach. One easy way is to stay on its tail and start approaching the fish very slowly. When you get close enough, use Aloy’s Boost to immediately reduce the remaining distance. The game will then tell you that you can catch the fish now.

One other easy way to catch a fish is to hide in algae and wait for the fish to pass nearby. When in range, use the option to catch the fish.

One other easy way is to use the focus and locate and mark a fish before getting into the water. This provides help in tracking the fish better underwater. Swim using the prey acceleration and after getting close enough, press the triangle to catch the fish.