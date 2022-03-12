One of the best features of Horizon Forbidden West is your underwater excursions where you can find treasures or explore. However, there is a set limit on how long you can stay underwater, as indicated by a bar. That’s where the special Diving Mask comes in! In this guide, we’ll let you know how to get a breathing mask in Horizon Forbidden West.

How to Get a Breathing Mask in Horizon Forbidden West

The breathing mask has to be unlocked in Horizon Forbidden West by progressing the story and clearing through the quest “The Eye of the Earth”.

Completing this part of the journey will help you to unlock the western side of the map.

After the map is accessible, you will be presented with three quests. The important one is “The Sea of Sand’ and upon completing it, you will obtain the diving mask in HFW.

This mask won’t give us any specialty like increasing the swimming speed but rather it will help Alloy swim under the water indefinitely!

How to Craft the Diving Mask

The Breathing mask has to be crafted using some very specific materials. Aloy needs the following to craft the Diving Mask in Horizon Forbidden West:

Compressed air capsule

Machine Kneecaps

Synthetic Membrane

How to Find the Compressed Air Capsule

The air capsule required to craft the diving mask in HFW will be found by entering the elevator shaft which is lying on the seabed. One indication to find the location is that the Oseram will be coming out of it. Once you enter, you can find the capsule by the yellow elevator once you have traveled halfway.

You don’t need to worry about the oxygen tank as there is enough time to grab it and come out without running out of air.

How to find Machine Kneecaps and Synthetic Membrane

This is a hectic task to perform as finding these parts for the Breathing Mask in HFW can be a little difficult as compared to the Compressed Air Capsule.

You should leave the capsule and follow the tracks of the machines and follow them. Here, the player needs to be extra careful and should use Aloy’s focus to see the tracks thoroughly and this will lead her to a group of Burrowers.

Here you need to defeat the Burrowers, Frost Bellowback, Leaplashers and Longlegs. After killing all the machines, loot them. The loot will include Machine kneecap as well as Synthetic Membrane.