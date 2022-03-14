Horizon Forbidden West Drowned Hopes Side Quest Guide

“Drowned Hopes” is another side quest that players can pick up in Horizon Forbidden West for additional experience, skill points, and a blueprint to craft the Guardian Tripcaste weapon. The following Horizon Forbidden West Drowned Hopes walkthrough will help players breeze through all the tasks Aloy needs to get done in this side quest.

Horizon Forbidden West Drowned Hopes Side Quest

To start the Drowned Hopes side quest in HFW, you’ll need to head to the southeast of Stone’s Echo. There you will find a Cajra Camp in No Man’s Land.

Go to the rear of the camp and meet two Cajra Scholars there. They will explain that they came here to look for relics, but the machines forced them to leave their Dig Site.

They will ask for your help to clear out the site from machines. This is the first task to complete during the Drowned Hopes side quest in HFW.

The Dig Site

The dig site is called Jagged Deep Delve. You will have to travel to the southeast of Cajra Camp on the other side of the lake in order to get to the dig site. Once there, you will have to clear out the site by defeating all the machines.

The Underwater Ruins

After defeating the machines at the dig site, inspect the underwater ruins in the vicinity. Swim to the west of the water and look for a console there. When found, examine the console and retrieve the first vault key.

There are a total of three keys and after getting the first one, the guide for the next one will appear on the map. Follow the directions on the map and keep going.

Dread Bluff

The next location you need to head to is Dread Bluff, southwest of the dig site. This small facility has been taken over by machines.

You may either avoid them or fight through them. Once in the facility, head to the northeast corner of the building to find the entrance.

Get inside the building and climb up the ladder. After getting up, to your right is a vent. Get into it and then to a room to find the second key console.

After getting it, go back to the shaft and climb up the wall to get access to a higher ladder and then finally climb out. This second key will give you directions for the third key.

The Devil’s Slide

The next site you are headed to is the Devil’s Slide. It is found to the west. After getting there, you’ll see another Old World facility which is mostly submerged.

Swim to find the door there and after getting the entrance, get in and open the next door around the corner to the left.

Inside the room, you’ll find the next security console of the final key. Grab it and come out.

With all keys in the hand, the location of the prototype portable shield is revealed. This is yet another facility in the south of the previous two facilities.

On the other side of the lake, an enclosed area will be visible, and you will see a clearing with several machines. Deal with the machines and go to the back area of the facility. Go to the corridor to your right and you will see three consoles, one for each key.

Open the gate using the keys and open the crate lying inside. The prototype in the crate is yours now.

Now, head back to Cajra Camp and tell the scholars of your discovery. They will give you the corresponding item and you will be able to craft the Guardian Tripcasteer. After this, your mission will come to an end.