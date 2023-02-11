Hogwarts Legacy Endings Guide

Hogwarts Legacy remains true to the ideals of the wizarding world letting players be good wizards and witches and also the bad ones. The way you play your character affects the ending as well.

Hogwarts Legacy allows you to choose from two main endings at the end after which the events of the true ending play out. These grant you a wider perspective as to which side, good or evil, you choose to pursue following the events of the game. Nevertheless, the true ending plays for both narratives.

However, many new players can get overwhelmed and confused regarding the Hogwarts Legacy Ending. With so many choices to make during the game, it can be overwhelming to keep track of them knowing which ones can affect the ending.

How to unlock all Hogwarts Legacy endings

When you begin the main quest titled “The Final Repository”, you go through the events that lead to the ending of the story. Make your way through the battlefield to reach the repository before the evil goblin Ranrok does so. Once you do, you are given different options to choose from which in turn determines the ending sequence.

Hogwarts Legacy has three different endings for you to experience but these are dependent on the choices you make in the final battle against Ranrok. Your choice will only determine the good or bad ending of Hogwarts Legacy, whereas the true ending plays out regardless.

The good ending

In order to play the Good ending in Hogwarts Legacy you have to select the following options:

“I intend to keep it contained here” “I shall keep it a secret forever”

Choosing these will make you the “Keeper of the Ancient Magic” that is being held down in the repository in secret. Professor Fig will also ensure you that he will aid in this endeavor of yours. After that, the evil goblin Ranrok will make his appearance and blast a spell at the ancient magic which will cause it to become free and change Ranrok’s appearance into a dragon-shaped monstrosity.

After you defeat him both you and Professor Fig will work together to contain the Ancient Magic in which both of you will succeed. However, Professor Fig ends up losing his life in the process. He will pass away peacefully holding onto his dear wife Miriam’s wand.

The evil ending

In order to play the Evil ending in Hogwarts Legacy you have to select the following options:

“I intend to open it” “This power should not be kept from the world”

The game will proceed as normal and your battle will ensue with Ranrok. You will have to defeat his monstrous form and once you do that the evil ending will play.

During this, Professor Fig, who supported you throughout the game will not be able to help you contain the Ancient Magic.

This time the task to secure it will fall to you alone. However, you get to wield some of the Ancient Magic yourself during this sequence so you won’t totally be without help. There will be a scene where your eyes will glow red for a moment metaphorically signifying that you have chosen to go the evil route.

The best ending

Regardless of the ending you chose before, the events leading up to the true ending play out in a similar manner. You will get a notification showing that the O.W.L exams are coming up and you should complete all side missions, puzzles, and relationship stories. Once you do, you will need to complete two further missions to win the House Cup for your respective house.

The story will end on an emotional note with the rest of the professors mourning the loss of Professor Fig and honoring his sacrifice. Your house will then win one hundred points and will be declared the winner in Hogwarts Legacy.