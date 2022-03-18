Hogwarts Legacy Teases Fully Explorable Castle, Broom Races, Tailored Combat Builds

Hogwarts Legacy is finally seeing developer Avalanche Software answer important questions that fans have been harboring for well over a year now.

Following a State of Play reveal earlier today, publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has updated its official FAQ with several useful details that should suffice until Avalanche Software comes out with another gameplay reveal.

For starters, Hogwarts Castle has been fully realized according to the original Harry Potter source materials. The whole castle will be explorable for players as they “attend classes, discover dungeons, secret passageways, and challenging puzzles.” Fans will hence be able to find their way through the castle as they spot familiar rooms and areas from either the books or movies.

Hogwarts Legacy will not be limited to just Hogwarts Castle though. The game features an immersive, open-world that will take players to “new and familiar locations including the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.”

Hogwarts Legacy will furthermore support all kinds of flying mounts. By taking a flying class, players will be able to “master their broomstick flying skills” and take part in broom races if they wish. They will also be able to tame magical beasts, including Buckbeak, to mount and ride.

Something which Avalanche Software will likely be explaining in more detail in the months to come is the combat of the game. In Hogwarts Legacy, players will be learning all kinds of spells by attending different classes such as Charms, Defence Against the Dark Arts, Herbology, and Potions. The updated FAQ vaguely mentions that players can use these spells in various combinations to “develop their own special combat style.”

The spells will work in tandem with magical gear which can be “upgraded and specialized to increase offensive and defensive capabilities in a chosen playstyle.” That is in addition to a progression system which is based on a “deep set of talents and skills”. Hogwarts Legacy appears to be giving players the freedom to level up characters for unique builds.

Hogwarts Legacy will release during the coming 2022 holiday season for all supported platforms. The game will land on current- and previous-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles in addition to PC and the Nintendo Switch.