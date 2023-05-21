How to Get the Case File in Dartmoor in Hitman 3

In Hitman 3, during The Death in the Family story in Dartmoor, you will be required to find a case file on Arthur Edwards. This Hitman 3 Dartmoor case file is located inside a safe in Alexa Carlisle’s office on the 2nd floor. This guide will help you discover the file and deal with any hurdles in between.

Hitman 3 Dartmoor Case File

The file will be tricky to find with all the guards guarding Alexa’s office. Here is all you need to know.

Entering the manor

The first step is to enter the manor. Do not enter the mansion from the main entrance, or else you will be caught security. You have to lurk around the sidewalls and jump above the fence near the parking area.

Walk towards the mansion from the parking lot; you’ll find a side entrance with luggage placed in front of you as you enter it. Enter the estate through this door.

Go to the office on the top floor

Walk straight towards the hallway and turn left when you see a door and a staircase.

Climb up the stairs and grab your ICA19 to target two guards right in front of you. Turn to your left, and you will find two more guards, take them down with headshots.

Steal the uniform from one of the dead guards and get dressed. Follow the hallway and turn left and then again turn left, and you’ll find a staircase.

Climb up the stairs and follow the hallway till you find a doorway leading you to a big hall with four guards.

Take all of these guards down and open the door guarded by a single guard.

You will now encounter Alexa Carlisle who will scream in disbelief, take her down with a simple shot.

Get the file on Arthur Edwards

After you’ve taken care of Madam Carlisle, move towards the main table and be ready for a fight. Takedown the guards that will come your way.

Now click the button on the chair and enter the safe code “1975”. You can directly collect the case file and head towards the exit.

Optionally, there’s another way to get your hands on the file. To do this, you’ll have to solve the Murder Mystery and after reporting your findings to Alexa, ask for the case file on Arthur Edwards as a reward.