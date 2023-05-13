Find Fortnite Boat Launch, Coral Cove, Flopper Pond Locations

Dockyard Deal is the next set of challenges that players will have to complete during Fortnite Chapter 2’s first season, and one of the multiple different challenges is visiting three Fortnite locations, the Boat Launch, Coral Cove, and Flopper Pond. We’ve got the information here to make finding these places easier.

All three of these locations are pretty far apart from one another, so you might want to just make it so that you only visit one per match. Since there’s only three locations, being able to drop near each one and visit it before you go on to play the match normally is a sound plan.

The first of the three Fortnite locations, Boat Launch, can be found in the far south of the map, on the slopes of the mountain near Misty Meadows. Climb the mountain and get to where the cabin and zipline are, and you’ll find that area quickly.

To get to the next location, Flopper Pond, you’ll want to be keeping to the western side of the map, between Holly Hedges and Salty Springs and just north of Weeping Woods. It’s a small pond with a house next to it with a dock reaching out onto the pond, so it shouldn’t be too hard to spot.

From there you can move onto the third location, finding Coral Cove. This one is fairly easy to find, as it’s in the far northwest corner of the map, right at the beach. You should be able to find it by getting to Sweaty Sands and then continuing across the bay to the small island chain at the very edge of the map. You’ll know you have the right place when you see coral lying everywhere.

Hopefully this guide will make finding the three Fortnite locations fairly easy for you in order to cross off another one of the challenges before the weekly reset.