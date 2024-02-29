Helldivers 2 Tips To Know Before Starting

Helldivers 2 is a challenging shooter game; your survival chances will decrease if you go in without any preparation. There are a ton of enemies who will be ready to kill you. However, keeping specific tips in mind, you can play and progress smoothly.

To help you, we just came up with some Helldivers 2 tips you should keep in mind before starting the game. These will help not just at the start but in the later part of the game as well.

Don’t get frustrated by deaths

Dying is a part of the game, and you will die too. Don’t stress yourself if you have just started and are getting killed. After dying, ensure you don’t repeat the same mistake after respawning and run to collect the Samples and Gear you dropped.

Unless necessary, don’t reload

While shooting the enemies, keep an eye on your magazine and don’t reload unless the magazine is empty. You will lose other bullets if you reload when half of the magazine is full.

Reloading drops the magazine; we will not recommend doing so, especially when starting in Helldivers 2. Deploying a Supply Stratagem is an option to cover up the low ammunition issue.

Bring in the right weapons

The environment of a planet will impact the performance of the weapon. Some weapons will slow down if you are on a planet with a cold environment. A laser weapon is a good option when going on a cold planet as it will not heat up quickly.

Readjusting the fire rate in such an environment is also an option if you haven’t unlocked any weapon that is suitable for the environment you are entering.

Never push your limits

Initial difficulty levels are easier to clear, but things will get tough for you as you increase the difficulty. You should not play at higher difficulty just for more rewards. Remember your limits and abilities and set the difficulty accordingly.

Once you clear missions at lower difficulty too quickly, you can move to the higher ones and stop pushing when things get out of control.

Always be aware of your surroundings

When facing a horde of enemies, do not move back while shooting. You have to look around as the enemies can come from anywhere. If you keep looking toward an enemy on one side, the other will kill you from behind.

To tackle that, playing with your friends is the best option in the game as you can cover each other’s back, which is also our next tip in Helldivers 2.

Play with a team

The game will allow you to play alone, but we do not recommend this when starting. It would be best if you always went in with a team as this will significantly boost your chances of survival, and you can complete the mission quickly.

You can go in with strangers even if your close friends are not playing the game. Moreover, there are even some areas that you can’t access if you are playing solo, so to not miss out on anything, you will need to play in Co-Op.

Stop moving while shooting

If you are playing in a team, you should stop at a place and then target your enemies to shoot them with precision. If you keep moving, you cannot hit targets accurately and can even hit your teammates.

Instead of moving while shooting, you should crouch, as it will allow you to aim correctly and take out enemies more quickly. However, only do that when someone is covering your back.

Conversely, when out of combat, you should never stay in a spot for a long time. Instead, continue walking, as it keeps you alive and allows you to collect more items. Staying in one place will simply end up bringing a new horde of enemies to your position, making you burn through your ammo without making any actual progress.

Bringing in gear that boosts stamina in Helldivers 2 is an excellent idea as it will allow you to move around quickly between firefights.

Grab upgraded gear as soon as possible

You will collect warbond medals while progressing and accessing explorable areas in the games. Use these medals to unlock Gears and use them for an early advantage. The choice of armor, weapons, etc., will depend on your needs.

While playing in a team, ensure you cover up your team’s weak spots. If your team’s defense is weak, you should go for heavy armor to help out your team. You can even go for a Sniper to make a team strategy to eliminate enemies.

Explore when you have time

Some missions will have a 40-minute time; it is best to explore and collect loot if you are playing one. You can open a bunker to collect free medals and farm Super Credits in Helldivers 2.

However, if you are playing a mission with less time, you should focus on completing the main objectives rather than exploring. There are some other currencies like the Medals, Samples, Requisitand, and Slips that you can collect while exploring and completing missions, so keep these in mind.

FYI Even if you have a small objective pending and your mission timer runs out, you can still complete it and enter the escape shuttle to complete the mission.

Practice using the stratagems

The Stratagems will significantly help you during your journey in Helldivers 2, so you should know which ones are the best in the early game and how to use them. Initially, you will only have a few Stratagems, but you can unlock more as you level up.

The Stratagems inputs are difficult to remember for both PC and PlayStation 5, so practice the codes of the one you will call during missions.