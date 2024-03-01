What Happens If You Leave The Combat Zone In Helldivers 2?

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you abandoned your mission and left the combat zone instead of delivering sweet democracy in Helldivers 2? Well, the outcome will be devastating for you as there is no room for traitors in Super Earth’s troops.

Featuring a pretty sizeable map area to explore, it makes sense that sometimes Helldivers 2 players feel like or accidentally go out of bounds. Once you do that, the mini-map on your bottom right side will disappear, and a warning display message will occur on the main screen.

You will get a “Traitor detected” warning message stating that you are leaving the map or combat zone and will be prompted to turn back within the given time. If you fail to do that, you will be labeled as a deserter. Once the timer runs out, your command ship will start orbital bombardment on you to execute you for treason.

No matter how much you try, you won’t be able to withstand this barrage of explosions, not even with explosive resistance from Extra Padding armor, and eventually end up dying.

You can still return to the combat zone as you will have a countdown of 10 seconds, but if you don’t go back, you will be eliminated.

Moreover, once you are eliminated outside the combat zone, you can observe on the bottom left side that all the samples (common, rare, and unique) you collected in that area will be lost. Luckily, once you are killed, you can still respawn back within the combat zone and continue with the mission, so it isn’t game over if you leave the map in Helldivers 2.