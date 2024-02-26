How To Get All Sample Types In Helldivers 2

Samples are a type of upgrade material that are required to upgrade your ship modules in Helldivers 2. As you complete different missions, you will end up collecting different rarities of samples, depending on the mission’s difficulty.

Helldivers 2 will increase the challenges with each difficulty level, making it harder for you to collect all the sample types, common, rare, and super, to upgrade your ship to the highest level. Since rare and super samples are only found on higher difficulties, you will need to progress and unlock difficulties like suicide before you can farm pink (super) samples.

Apart from that, you will also need to scour every point of interest and unlock those containers and bunkers to collect all three types of samples in Helldivers 2 before returning to your ship.

FYI Difficulty is the only thing that determines which samples will spawn on a mission. All three types of samples in Helldivers 2 can be found on Automaton as well as Terminid planets/missions.

In short, you will need to play on the following difficulty levels to find the corresponding sample in Helldivers 2. The higher difficulties, where you find Pink samples, will also have an abundance of orange and green samples, so they can be pretty good for farming.

Green Samples : Easy and Medium difficulties.

: Easy and Medium difficulties. Orange Samples : Challenging, Hard, and Extreme difficulties.

: Challenging, Hard, and Extreme difficulties. Pink Samples: Suicide, Impossible, and Helldive difficulties.

FYI You need to complete the mission and extract the samples successfully to bank them. If you die, your collected samples will be dropped and can be picked up again before extracting. Even if just one team member extracts samples, everyone in the squad gets the same amount.

Where to find Green (Common) samples

You will come across Green Samples, which are basically common samples in all levels of difficulty in Helldivers 2. However, if you are only looking to secure common samples, then you can try the medium-level difficulty at Level 3. In this case, the best mission for you to undertake will be Blitz: Search and Destroy, as it pushes you to act fast and finish the mission quickly.

Exploring Points of Interest is a great way to secure common (green samples) in Helldivers 2. If you are playing the Blitz or Eradicate missions, which have a limited amount of time, then you can simply run into the POIs, grab the common samples, and make a quick escape without killing a ton of enemies.

However, you can take the safer route, kill all the enemies, and then search for the common samples and collect them without getting caught off guard by any enemies. You will be able to collect at least 15 Common (green samples) in Helldivers 2 during these specific missions, such as Exterminate Terminids.

The Green Samples can be hidden within small containers that you can interact with and are present at the edges of the mission site areas. Sometimes, the common samples are also tucked away near the spores, so make sure to check these out. Other than that, you can unlock the bunkers and containers and collect some green samples from these as well.

Where to find Orange (Rare) samples

If you dial the difficulty level up a notch to levels 6 and 7, then you will have a far better chance at farming rare orange samples in Helldivers 2. In order to farm rare orange samples more efficiently, instead of opting for the Eradicate missions, you can shift your focus to defensive missions such as Retrieve Essential Personnel.

TIP Orange/Rare samples will appear in the shape of a small pink rock or yellow flowers during your exploration. Try to explore as much as you can and divert from the main path, and you should easily be able to find orange samples.

The best thing about these particular defensive missions is that they will display a 40-minute timer on the actual world map, but when you spawn in, the maps themselves are smaller, and the timer changes to 15 minutes. This means that the original number of enemies that were supposed to spawn within the given time will end up spawning in this short amount of time, and the same will go for the rare samples.

In short, you will be able to salvage 40 minutes’ worth of rare samples in just under 15 minutes when playing Retrieve Essential Personnel or similar missions in Helldivers 2. Since the map is also smaller, you can collect the rare samples, fail the mission, and the ship will still show up to extract you and you will be able to get out with all your rare samples.

The pink rocks that contain these rare samples are found within the town area near the dropship pods, and you will need to take your time clearing the alien swarm nests there to collect these particular orange samples. Overall, at suicide difficulty, you will be able to farm a maximum total of 30 Rare (orange samples) in Helldivers 2.

TIP If you have unlocked the SC-30 Trailblazer Scout armor, you can ping your map and reveal enemies. It will also reveal minor areas of interest for you to explore, which will make it a lot easier for you to secure those (rare) orange samples in Helldivers 2.

Where to find Pink (Super Uranium) samples

If you want to discover Super Uranium, which is basically a third-level upgrade for your ship in Helldivers 2, then you will only need to look for a large stone structure. This means that instead of spending hours scouring the maps while checking every POI and all the bases during those intensely difficult missions, you will need to find a large rock that will have silver veins and uranium running through it.

Moreover, all of the Pink (Super uranium) samples for the entire map will be present in one place at the base of these specific large, towering rocks. Depending on your difficulty level, you will be able to collect a limited number of pink samples per mission.

Difficulty Level 7 (Suicide) : you will be able to collect a maximum of 3 Super Uranium samples.

: you will be able to collect a maximum of 3 Super Uranium samples. Difficulty Level 8 (Impossible) : you will be able to collect a total of 5 Super Uranium samples.

: you will be able to collect a total of 5 Super Uranium samples. Difficulty Level 9 (Helldive): you will be able to collect at least 6 to 7 Pink samples.

All of these Pink samples will be present at the same spot underneath the large black veiny rock and should not be too hard to miss during your missions. Furthermore, something that makes this search easier is that if you are engaged in a Blitz: Search and Destroy mission, which basically goes on for a duration of 12 minutes with compressed maps, they will still have pink samples (uranium deposits), which are easier to find and collect in Helldivers 2.

Pink samples are important because you will require them to level up the highest upgrades on your ship in Helldivers 2. In my opinion, you should farm for Pink samples on Blitz missions, and if you are extremely lucky, you might just end up landing on the pink samples location by accident in Helldivers 2.