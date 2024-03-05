How To Change Weapon Firing Modes And Scopes In Helldivers 2

In Helldivers 2, most weapons, if not all, have different firing modes and scope settings that you can change. Adjusting these settings will help you a lot. If you have a gun with a flashlight, you can turn it off or set it on auto based on the situation you are dealing with.

Similarly, you can adjust the scope zoom and firing mode to hit the target more precisely and ensure you are not wasting any ammo. Changing these settings is pretty simple, and what matters most is when you should adjust them in Helldivers 2.

If you don’t know how to change the firing modes and scope settings, don’t worry—we will cover that along with tips for adjusting these settings.

How to change Weapon Firing Modes and Scopes

First, you must equip the weapon to change the firing modes and scopes or turn on or off the Flashlight that comes with it. Once the weapon is equipped, press and hold the “Square” key on the PlayStation 5 controller. If you are playing on a PC, press “R.”

On PlayStation 5, you can move through these scope and firing mode settings by pressing the “D-pad” button. You can toggle through the options using the mouse wheel and right-click on PC.

You can choose firing modes, such as Auto, Semi, Burst, rpm, etc. Similarly, scopes for different distances will help you, especially while using a Sniper Rifle.

If you have Railgun, one of the best Stratagems, you will get two modes with it: Safe and Unsafe. In unsafe mode, the Railgun deals far more damage to the opponent.

Tips to use different Scopes and Firing Modes in Helldivers 2

Simply knowing about the modes and scopes will not help if you don’t understand how to use them effectively. Here are some tips for getting the most out of them.

Auto-firing mode is best when dealing with many enemies in a close encounter. A simple red dot scope is good in this situation.

is best when dealing with many enemies in a close encounter. A simple red dot scope is good in this situation. If you use a sniper or Marksman rifle, the semi-automat mode and long-range scope are perfect for precision and long-range.

and long-range scope are perfect for precision and long-range. The third firing mode in Helldivers 2, Burst, allows you to go all out on an enemy. It is best if you want to deal a lot of damage to enemies nearby. However, this will cost you a lot of ammo, so only use it if you have another backup.

Only use a Flashlight when needed, as it allows enemies to detect you at night.

While using an Unsafe mode of weapons like Railgun, keep an eye on the charge meter and switch to safe mode, or don’t shoot continuously once the meter reaches 70 to 80%. If you continue to hold the trigger, the gun will explode, and you will die on the spot.

Coordination with the team and playing a specific role with the correct firing mode and scope is the key to completing missions. If one player on your team already covers the long range with a high zoom scope and single-fire mode, you should go for auto and low zoom to deal with enemies in the medium range.