Halo Infinite UNSC The Prisoner Audio Logs Locations Guide

In Halo Infinite, you can get a form of Audio logs called The Prisoner UNSC logs. In this guide, we’ll be outlining all the Halo Infinite Prisoner UNSC Logs locations so that you can collect them all.

Halo Infinite UNSC The Prisoner Audio Logs Locations

There are 7 Prisoner UNSC Audio Logs in Halo infinite. Below, we’ve listed all 7 and included details on their exact location and placement so that you can pick them up easily.

Prisoner Log #1 Not My Fault

During the Foundation mission in Halo Infinite, you’ll have to power an elevator via something called the Power seed. When you find the power seed, take a look to its left to find the “Not My Fault” audio log.

Prisoner Log #2 What Was Inside

Turn right and climb the first ramp to reach the second floor of The Tower interior after finding Griffin’s armor and the Threat Sensor ability.

At the top, turn left and continue the route until it curves to the right, keeping an eye out for the beeping. This UNSC audio log can be found resting against a pillar in the little, dark region to the right of the pillars.

Prisoner Log #3 She Was Smiling

The mining drill will be available to you during the Excavation Site mission. Once you’ve gained access, head to the western end to uncover a tiny alcove with UNSC weaponry (including a rocket launcher, two Battle Rifles, and a Kinetic ammunition container) as well as this audio log.

Prisoner Log #4 Easy to Break

This audio log can be found next to a crashed Warthog just to the northwest of the Spire building, near the Spartan Core.

Prisoner Log #5 Barely Anything Left

You’ll gain access to the Command Spire during the Nexus mission. You’ll need to break off into paths to locate power seeds once you’ve entered the vast region with the three power crucibles. This audio log can be found on one of the paths.

Prisoner Log #6 Price Paid

You’ll fight multiple groups of Brutes that emerge from three entrances after the long cutscene regarding Weapon’s origins. You’ll discover this audio log on a table with a little holograph of the ring if you go through the door on the left and continue the way around.

Prisoner Log #7 42410-02214-LB

A reconstruction of a UNSC base can be found in the midst of a Banished training chamber after entering the House of Reckoning. This audio log can be found on the right side of the UNSC mockup.