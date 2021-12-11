Halo Infinite Spartan Cores Locations Guide

To help you out with finding all the Spartan Cores in Halo Infinite, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be listing down the exact location of every single Spartan Core that you can find in the game.

Halo Infinite Spartan Cores Locations

Spartan Cores are collectible items that are hidden all around the world of Halo Infinite. They serve an extremely important function in the game; which is upgrading Master Chief’s gear.

There are 45 Spartan Cores in total that can be found in both the linear mission locations and in the open world.

Finding all these cores will take some time and effort, but it’ll be worth it in the end as the upgrades they give to Master Chief’s gear are nothing to scoff at.

The Halo Infinite Spartan Cores Locations are hidden very meticulously, so you’ll definitely need some help in finding them. So to help you out, below we’ve listed down the exact location of all Spartan Cores present in each location of Halo Infinite.

Outpost Tremonius Spartan Core Locations

There are 3 Spartan Cores present in Outpost Tremonius.

Spartan Core #1

When you start the Outpost Tremonius mission, the very first Spartan Core will be sitting right in front of you in the corridor.

Spartan Core #2

When you leave the outpost and go up to the surface, head over to the crashed frigate that is right outside the banished building. You’ll find this Spartan Core sitting by the edge of the cliff which is adjacent to the shadow of the frigate, next to a tree.

Spartan Core #3

The final Spartan Core present in Outpost Tremonius is hidden behind the main base.

Connections Spartan Core Locations

There are 14 Spartan Cores present in the Connections area.

Spartan Core #1

To find the first Spartan Core in this area, head towards the southeast from Outpost Tremonius until you find a large Forerunner building. Right next to this building will be a small cave entrance.

Go inside the cave and run all the way down into the armory. Here, you’ll find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #2

This Spartan Core is located on the western edge of this area. Here, you’ll find a small UNSC Entrenchment on top of a hill. Climb up the hill and look near the hexagonal platforms to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #3

This Spartan Core is located at the Armory of Reckoning, which is near the northern end of this area. Head over to the gate at the south-eastern end of this base and disable the energy shield covering the passage opposite to it by destroying the power core.

Once the passage is open, head inside and run all the way down to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #4

This Spartan Core can be found inside the small banished outpost present opposite the Armory of Reckoning. To be able to get to the Core, head inside the outpost using the lower entrance and run down the underground tunnel.

This will take you inside the building adjacent to the one you entered and you’ll find the Spartan Core in there.

Spartan Core #5

This Spartan Core is located in the large excavation site near the center of this area. You’ll find the Spartan Core on top of a cliff at the western edge of the site.

Spartan Core #6

This Spartan Core is also located in the excavation site. Head over to the small banished building opposite Spartan Core #5 and you’ll find this one sitting on the upper floor.

Spartan Core #7

Head over to the Forerunner building on the eastern edge of this area. Underneath this building is a dungeon whose entrance is to the northeast of the structure, under a cliff.

Head inside and run straight forward, then enter the first room to your left to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #8

This Spartan Core is located in the banished outpost named “Horn of Abolition”. In the corner of the outpost, there’s a building that’s halfway underground. Go inside this building using the opening on top to find the Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #9

This Spartan Core is located at the southernmost point of this area. Look down from the edge of the cliff and look for a single hexagonal platform sticking out. Drop down to it to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #10

Head over to the southern part of this area and look for a Forerunner Spire. Right next to it, you’ll see a wrecked Pelican. You’ll find this Spartan Core sitting by the wreckage of the Pelican.

Spartan Core #11

This Spartan Core is located at the banished outpost named “Redoubt of Sundering”. Look for some ammo crates sitting in the corner of the base to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #12

From where you found Spartan Core #11, head towards the north and look for a crashed Bumblebee escape pod and you’ll find the Spartan Core inside it.

Spartan Core #13

This Spartan Core is located in the Forge of Teash. Head inside the building that has a large crane above it. Go up the staircase in the center to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #14

From Spartan Core #13, head towards the west until you find a Forerunner Beam Tower. Once you find it, go inside to find this Spartan Core.

Lockdown Spartan Core Locations

There are 8 Spartan Cores present in the Lockdown area.

Spartan Core #1

The first Spartan Core is located at The Tower. From the gravity lift outside the main building, turn around and walk inside the small room under the platform to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #2

After grabbing Spartan Core #1, use the gravity lift to go up to the third floor. Go up the stairs until you’re at the path that takes you to the fourth floor. Once there, run past it and look to your right to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #3

From The Tower, head towards the cliff on the east that has hexagonal platforms on it. You’ll find this Spartan Core on the edge of this cliff, behind one of the tall hexagonal pillars.

Spartan Core #4

From Spartan Core #3, head towards the west until you find some Banished pods in the forest. You’ll find this Spartan Core sitting right next to the pod.

Spartan Core #5

This Spartan Core is located at the western edge of this area. Look for a wrecked Pelican here to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #6

This Spartan Core is located near Ransom Keep. Make your way towards the outskirts of Ransom Keep and you’ll see two large rock formations there. You’ll find this Spartan right next to these rock formations.

Spartan Core #7

Head over to the eastern edge of this area. It’s sitting on one of the hexagonal platforms on the cliff there, next to the UNSC equipment.

Spartan Core #8

From Spartan Core #7, head towards the south until you reach the divide between the two areas. You’ll find the Spartan Core on one the platforms there, sitting next to some UNSC equipment.

Graveyards Spartan Core Locations

There are 5 Spartan Cores present in the Graveyards area.

Spartan Core #1

The first Spartan Core in this area is located on the wing of your crashed frigate.

Spartan Core #2

This Spartan Core is located near the AA Gun on the eastern side of this area. Near this gun, you’ll find a cave right next to a crashed Pelican. Go inside to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #3

This Spartan Core is located near the northern AA Gun. Go inside the banished building located to the north of the AA Gun to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #4

From Spartan Core #3, head towards the west along the edge of this area to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #5

This Spartan Core is located near the western AA Gun. Make your way to the elevator that takes you up to the AA Gun. Once you’re at the base of the elevator, look near the trees to the left to find this Spartan Core.

Reformation Spartan Core Locations

There are 15 Spartan Cores present in the Reformation area.

Spartan Core #1

This Spartan Core is located at the north-eastern edge of this area. You’ll find this Spartan Core sitting next to some Pelican debris.

Spartan Core #2

From Spartan Core #1, head towards the south until you find a banished pod. The Spartan Core will be present right next to the banished pod.

Spartan Core #3

Head over to the western edge of this area and look for a large opening in the hexagonal columns present there. Go inside to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #4

From Spartan Core #3, head to the opposite side of the crevice and climb to the top of the mountain there to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #5

This Spartan Core is located in the banished outpost named “Riven Gate”. Go inside the building on the southern edge of the outpost and follow the path in the back until you find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #6

Head over to the northern side of the area where the Forerunner architecture is present. Look under the large building at the point where the Forerunner architecture begins to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #7

Head over to the location shown in the map below and drop down into the large opening in the ground. You’ll find this Spartan Core next to the stone ring.

Spartan Core #8

From Spartan Core #7, head towards the west until you find a Forerunner Beam Tower. Go inside the cave opening present next to this Beam Tower to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #9

From Spartan Core #8, head towards the Beam Tower and you’ll find this Spartan Core on its upper level.

Spartan Core #10

This Spartan Core is located in the north-western corner of this area. Here, you’ll find a wrecked UNSC ship. Look under the ship to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #11

From Spartan Core #10, head towards the south until you find a banished encampment. Head to the back of the camp and go through the Forerunner Gate to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #12

From Spartan Core #11, keep heading towards the south until you reach Annex Ridge. In the northwest corner of Annex Ridge, look inside the shed located adjacent to the large building to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #13

From Spartan Core #12, keep heading south along the edge of the area until you find another Forerunner Beam Tower. Look under the Beam Tower to find this Spartan Core.

Spartan Core #14

From Spartan Core #13, head towards the west until you find another Forerunner Beam Tower. You’ll find this Spartan Core next to one of the trees present near the Beam Tower.

Spartan Core #15

From Spartan Core #14, head straight towards the north until you reach the structure with the hexagonal columns. Head inside the cave opening in this structure to find the final Spartan Core.