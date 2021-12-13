Halo Infinite Spartan Scattered Audio Logs Locations Guide

Once again, Halo has led the way in spreading a large number of collectibles across the map. In this guide, we’ll give you all the Halo Infinite Scattered Spartan Logs Locations.

Halo Infinite Scattered Spartan Logs Locations

Below are all Scattered Spartan Log Locations. However, if in doubt, always follow the beeping sound. It’ll lead you right into the audio log location.

Scattered Audio Logs Location #1 – Rubicon Protocol

The very first log is located to the southeast of FOB Juliet, west of the Riven Gate location, and north of Myriad location.

The audio log is located on top of a cliff. Climb up to the top and you’ll find the log in the hideaway behind the ridge.

Scattered Audio Logs Location #2 – What lies Beneath

This audio log is located northwest of FOB Juliet. Head towards the northern edge of the island and then look for the tallest metal spire in the region.

The second audio log is located on top of that metal spire. You’ll find it near a crashed ship.

Scattered Audio Logs Location #3 – Inquiries

The third audio log is located northwest of FOB Hotel. Near the rushing river is another crashed ship. The log is located underneath it.

Scattered Audio Logs Location# 4 – The Prize

For this audio log, head north from the Spartan Core and descend the cliff. At the bottom of the cliff, there’s a cave entrance, leading you into a long tunnel.

Keep heading straight through the tunnel until you come across a giant rock sitting in the middle of the cave.

Then, head to the tunnel on the right, and the audio log is located at the extreme end of that tunnel.

Scattered Audio Logs Location #5 – Uncharted

The fifth audio log is located southwest of FOB Kilo at the southern edge of the map. you’ll find it lying on the edge of the cliff.

Scattered Audio Logs Location #6 – Holding On

To get your hands on this audio log, you’ll have to travel northwest from the Beacon. It is located at the edge of the cliff, hidden inside a crevice. It’s opposite to the giant metal spire in the region.

Scattered Audio Logs Location #7 – Infiltration

Head northwest from Annex Ridge, and you’ll find it on the edge of the giant metal structure. You’ll have to fly your way up to this seventh audio log.

Scattered Audio Logs Location #8 – The Assassin

Head back to the location where you completed the Pelican Down mission. Head towards the northern edge of that island and then climb on top of the tallest metal spire. The audio log is located on the top.

Scattered Audio Logs Location #9 – Killers

Last but not the least, this audio log is located to the east of the Beacon, on a small island. Head to the edge of the cliff, near a metal spire.

The ninth audio log is located at the base of the metal spire.

Scattered Audio Logs Location # 10 – Message in a Bottle

The last audio log is located northwest of FOB Juliet. It’s on the edge of a small water puddle.