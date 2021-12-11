Halo Infinite Reverie Spartan Audio Logs Locations Guide

Audio Logs in Halo Infinite are categorized into three different categories: UNSC Audio Logs, Spartan Audio Logs, and Banished Audio Logs. In this guide, we’ll be showing you where to find all Halo Infinite Reverie Spartan Logs Locations.

Halo Infinite Reverie Spartan Audio Logs Locations

Audio Logs are collectible items that are hidden all around the open world of Halo Infinite. Unlike other collectible items, Audio Logs are not shown on the map. This makes them very difficult to find.

In this guide, we’ll be covering the locations of the 6 Spartan logs that give more details about the Reverie in Halo Infinite campaign.

An important thing to note is that these Audio Logs make a very noticeable sound when you get close to them. So, make sure to have your in-game volume turned up to have a much easier time finding these Audio Logs.

Reverie Spartan Audio Log #1 – Home Away From Home

The first Reverie Spartan Audio Log is located near the Excavation Site, which is present in the center of the first island.

From the fire in the center of the excavation site, follow the road that goes up north and then stop at the point where the two roads converge into one on the map.

Once you’re there, look for a wrecked truck that has a yellow box resting on it. You’ll find the Audio Log right next to this truck.

Reverie Spartan Audio Log #2 – Debrief

This Audio Log is located near the Propaganda Tower in the Graveyards area. From the Propaganda Tower, follow the road to the east until you find the wreckage of a huge Pelican.

In the wreckage of the Pelican, there will be two openings to enter; a large one and a small one. Go inside the small opening and you’ll find this Audio Log next to some crates in there.

Reverie Spartan Audio Log #3 – Choke Hold

This Audio Log is located at the Foxhound Squad mission area, on the eastern edge of the first island.

Climb all the way up the mountain there and look for the red smoke. Once you find it, look behind the barrels right next to it to find this Audio Log.

Reverie Spartan Audio Log #4 – On the Mend

From Outpost Tremonius, head towards the south until you come across the area that has tons of debris and wreckage, left by the UNSC.

Near the base of the mountain at the wreckage site, there is a part of the ship that you can go under. You’ll find this Audio Log underneath it.

Reverie Spartan Audio Log #5 –Renewal

From Audio Log #4, head towards the east until you reach the large Forerunner structure that has three tall beams sticking out of the ground.

Once you find it, look for a banished pod northwest of it. You’ll find this Audio Log inside this banished pod.

Reverie Spartan Audio Log #6 – Weakness

From FOB Brave, head towards the hill on the northwest (shown by the waypoint in the map image below). Climb up the hill and go to the very eastern edge of it to find this Audio Log sitting next to a tree, accompanied by a sniper rifle.