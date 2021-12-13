Halo Infinite UNSC Outpost Intel Audio Logs Locations Guide

Through your adventures in Halo Infinite, you’ll find various collectibles scattered throughout the massive open world. In this guide, we have given all Halo Infinite Outpost Intel UNSC Audio Logs Locations in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite UNSC Outpost Intel Audio Logs Locations

There are 14 Outpost Intel UNSC Audio Logs in total and finding them can be quite tricky as they’re located in places that are most commonly ignored when searching for Audio Logs in Halo Infinite.

Mostly these Audio Logs are found in busy areas or atop cliffs. Therefore, best to start your search from these points. Below we’ve given all 14 Outpost Intel UNSC Audio Logs in Halo Infinite.

Outpost Intel Log #1 – Miscommunication

Usually, the first Audio Log is easy to find however, that’s not the case for this one. You’ll find the first Outpost Intel UNSC Audio Log northeast to the Armory of Reckoning.

The Audio log is found between the rocky path next to a wrecked UNSC Pod.

Outpost Intel Log #2 – No Entry

The second Audio Log is found northwest to the Armory of Reckoning. Reach the back of the spawned location to find the Audio Log resting on the wrecked Warthog.

Outpost Intel Log #3 – Nowhere to Hide

This Audio Log is nowhere to be found if not searched thoroughly. Using your grapple, climb to the topmost part of the cliff southeast of the Horn of Abolition facility to find the Audio Log resting on a sleeping bag.

Outpost Intel Log #4 – They are Listening

The Audio log is found outside the Horn of Abolition, down the path and under a tree on a rock with a pistol on it.

Outpost Intel Log #5 – The Ally

There’s a cliff next to the Forge of Teash. Using your Grapple, head up and go through the rocky pathway in between to come across a tunnel to the right glowing in green (if it’s night for you). Head inside the tunnel to find the Audio Log on the sleeping bag.

Outpost Intel Log #6 – Digging Deeper

There’s a hill next to the Forge of Teash. Using your Grapple, head up to the Southwest to find the Audio Log at the UNSC Scouting post.

Outpost Intel Log #7 – Escape Plan

There’s a tunnel glowing in red next to the Redoubt of Sundering. You’ll find the Audio log inside the tunnel at the very end on a small rocky platform.

Outpost Intel Log #8 – Last Ditch Effort

There’s a cliff north of the Redoubt of Sundering. Using your grapple, head up the cliff to find the Audio log close to a rifle.

Outpost Intel Log #9 – To Andrew Valleros

There’s a small rocky pathway south of the Ransom Keep. You’ll find the Audio log at the very end of the path.

Outpost Intel Log #10 – Making Ends Meet

In the same area where you found your ninth Audio log, instead of heading south into the pathway, head up the cliff behind you using your grapple and reach the top to find the Audio log next to a pistol.

Outpost Intel Log #11 – A Hastily-Assembled Plan

The Audio Log is found at the southwest side of the Annex Ridge, on the first level of the spire closest. You’ll reach the position using your grapple.

Outpost Intel Log #12 – Hitching A Ride

The Audio Log is found at the northeast side of the Annex Ridge, on the first level of the spire. You’ll reach the position using your grapple.

Outpost Intel Log #13 – Trench Warfare

The second last Audio log is found on the north edge of Riven Gate on a cliff. Using your grapple reach the spot to find the Audio log next to a BR75 Rifle.

Outpost Intel Log #14 – Convalescence

At last, your final Outpost Intel UNSC Audio Log in Halo Infinite. East of the Riven Gate is where you’ll find the last Audio log. Simply head up the cliff to the south using your grapple to come across the log next to a Sniper rifle.