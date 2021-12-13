Halo Infinite Banished Escharum’s Testimony Audio Logs Locations Guide

Escharum’s Testimony is another type of log you will get in Halo Infinite. In this guide, we’ll be showing you all of the Halo Infinite Escharum’s Testimony Banished Logs Locations.

Halo Infinite Banished Escharum’s Testimony Logs Locations

You will find these Audio Logs in the main missions. If you miss any of these logs and complete the mission, you’ll have to restart the Halo Infinite Campaign to find them again.

Escharum’s Testimony 01 – Loss

Once you’re in the Warship Control Room, head to the North of the entrance on the first floor. You’ll find this log lit up beside a door and a shelf.

Escharum’s Testimony 02 – Cylix

Activate the second bridge in the blue room by using The Weapon. You’ll face a bunch of Banished enemies. Clear them out, and you’ll find the next audio log near the door, which leads you to the next area.

Escharum’s Testimony 03 – Harbinger

While you’re in The Tower mission, look towards your right, and you’ll find the log in a pod with weapons and ammo. The audio log will be leaning against a wall inside the pod.

Escharum’s Testimony 04 – Demon

During the Excavation Site mission, enter the mining drill and gain access to its controls. Turn around, and you’ll find the Demon audio log.

Escharum’s Testimony 05 – Reformation

While you’re in the Pelican Down mission, you’ll find yourself stuck on a small island with three Gun Battery Locations.

Once you find the Gun battery towards the west side of the Island, run straight ahead, and you’ll come across a building with a ramp that’ll take you to the Gun Battery. Once inside, you’ll find this audio log on a table.

Escharum’s Testimony 06 – Home

During the Pelican Down mission, before you head towards the northern side of the Island to a Gun Battery location, you’ll find a small building on a hill to your left. Head inside and circle the crates to your left to find the audio log.

Escharum’s Testimony 07 – Loyalties

You’ll find a small building just towards the south of the anti-aircraft gun battery location. Go inside to find the audio log leaning up against the northern interior wall.

Escharum’s Testimony 08 – Victories

Once you’re in the House of Reckoning, you’ll fight through a series of wave-based battles. After the one with the hunters, you’ll reach a room where Eschurum will promise you a final surprise. You’ll find the audio log on a desk with a hologram of the assault rifle on your right.

Escharum’s Testimony 09 – Legacy

In the room where Echo 216 is located, you’ll have to pass the holding cell and then take a left, and this is where you’ll find the log.