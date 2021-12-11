You will face off against Escharum, the leader of the Banished, in a boss fight towards the end of the campaign and it will be a tricky encounter if you are not prepared and careful with your approach. In this guide, we will tell you how to Defeat Escharum in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite Escharum Boss

Escharum wants to fight Master Chief throughout Halo Infinite’s campaign and once they come face to face, the fight is epic. You will need to defeat Escharum if you want to rescue the Pilot in distress.

How to Defeat Escharum in Halo Infinite

We will tell you the exact strategy you need to follow to defeat Escharum without taking too much damage and being quick about it as well.

Phase 1

Once the fight starts, you will be in a huge room where different weapons and pickups are scattered. Use everything you got to deal damage to Escharum.

You can use the Shock Rifle to deal substantial damage to him. You have to hurt him enough to make him run towards the center of the room.

Phase 2

This is where things get both tricky and interesting. Escharum will run towards the center of the room and create an impregnable red dome around him. Master Chief needs to wait for a pillar to pop up that houses a yellow battery.

Shooting the battery enough times will bring down the shield and allow you to inflict damage to Escharum. Plasma Grenades are the best way to do that as they instantly destroy the battery.

After a while, the red dome will come back and you’ll have to repeat the process 3 more times.

Phase 3

Once you’ve disabled Escharum’s dome 4 times, he will be pissed off and start to chase after you with his Red Scythe. You need to use your hook to maintain a safe distance and shoot him with everything you got.

There are no special tricks to this phase so just throw whatever you got at him.

He will go down shortly after the third phase and the fight will be over. You can now rescue the pilot as well as keep Escharum’s Red Scythe for yourself.