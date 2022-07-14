In this Hades Best Items guide, we will give you a rundown of all the items you can find while you crawl through the underworld in the latest roguelike game from Supergiant Games, Hades.

We will tell you what each item looks like and how these items can help you take down the unending hordes of monsters that Hades throws at you.

Hades Best Items

In Hades, there are many collectible items and power-ups that are scattered around the map.

Items include artifacts such as Nectar, Ambrosia, Centaur Hearts, Diamonds, Titan Blood, and more.

Power-ups include items for Charon’s shop and more. In this guide, we will list all the items, their symbols so you can easily identify them and where they can be found in Hades.

Artifact Items

First, we will list the artifacts which are obtained as room cleaning rewards. These items will be retained even if you die, but the bonuses they provide will be lost.

Charon’s Obol

Symbol: Golden coin with red glyph

Use: This item is used for buying items that include skills and temporary power-ups from either the Well of Charon or Charon’s shop.

Importance: Using Charon’s Obol, you can sell the items you bought in a Pool of Purging; which is found on random occasions in certain rooms or transitional areas.

On death: Lose all gold.

Centaur Hearts

Symbol: Blue heart with red glyph

Use: Increases your max HP and also heals you for that amount.

Importance: Regen health lost through this.

On death: Lose all extra HP added by Centaur Hearts.

Pom of Power

Symbol: Fruit

Use: This item is used for upgrading skills and boons that already exist in your inventory.

Importance: You can select the types of skills you want to level up.

On death: Upon death, all the upgrades that you acquired from Poms of Power will be lost.

Daedalus Hammer

Symbol: Hammer

Use: Upgrades weapon’s attack stat.

Importance: The playstyle of your weapon will be completely altered as you upgrade the stats of your weapon’s attack, giving you more variations to test while wielding the weapon.

On death: Upon death, all the upgrades that you acquired from Daedalus Hammers. will be lost.

Gemstones

Symbol: Green, yellow, and red gems

Use: Gemstones are used for unlocking the upgrades for House of Hades using the House Contractor.

Importance: This item can be traded in for other Hades items at the Wretched Broken in the House of Hades lounge.

Darkness crystals

Symbol: Purple crystalline tear

Use: These crystals are used for buying upgrades through the Mirror of Night in Zagreus’ bedroom.

Importance: Provides early upgrades from Mirror of Night.

Chthonic Keys

Symbol: Purple key

Use: These keys will help you unlock the upgrades for Mirror of Night, and the Infernal Arms for Zagreus in the training facility area.

Importance: Net additional fated authority by collecting fated keys.

Fated Authority/Fated Persuasion

Symbol: Six-sided die

Use: Reroll an existing/possible reward.

Nectar

Symbol: A bottle filled with orange liquid

Use: Gifted to gods and other characters to obtain a Keepsake (relic).

Importance: Hades can be gifted nectar for additional dialogue.

Ambrosia

Symbol: A really fancy bottle filled with orange liquid

Use: This item is mainly used for unlocking recruitable allies.

Importance: Rare artifact.

Diamond

Symbol: Well, it’s a diamond.

Use: Unlocking House Contractor upgrades.

Titan Blood

Symbol: Blood droplets with a golden spiked ring

Use: This item is used for unlocking new features of your weapons, and helps in upgrading your Infernal Arms.

Charon’s shop

Prometheus Stone

Cost: 50 gold

Duration: 6 rooms

Effect: +1 casting skill ammo

Extremely useful especially if you are focusing on casting skills like Slicing Shot or Ice Wine.

Braid of Atlas

Cost: 20 gold

Duration: 6 rooms

Effect: +50% cast skill damage

Extremely useful especially if you are focusing on casting skills like Slicing Shot or Ice Wine.

Yarn of Ariadne

Cost: 70 gold

Duration: Active once obtained.

Effect: The next boon you find has a higher rarity.

When combined with an Olympian’s Keepsake that guarantees the next boon, you can get an Epic or Heroic skill.

Life Essence

Cost: Variable

Duration: Active once obtained.

Effect: Restores up to 30% of your health.

Quick and cheap heal.

Centaur Soul

Cost: 100 gold

Duration: Active once obtained.

Effect: +25 max health; does not restore HP.

Kiss of Styx