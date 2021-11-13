GTA Vice City Cheat Codes Guide

Some would say cheats are a crucial part of the GTA Vice City experience. If you’re looking to skip straight to the action, then keep these cheat codes at your disposal. This guide will cover everything you need to know about Cheat Codes in GTA Vice City.

GTA Vice City Cheat Codes

Using cheat codes seems like a pretty simple task, but a few things are essential to keep in mind. We’ll get to these things one by one.

Rockstar has removed some of the cheat codes for GTA VC, which means that you won’t be able to utilize some of these cheat codes.

While some of these cheats have been disabled in Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition, some new ones have been introduced into the game as well, which you might want to look forward to using.

Though you might want to keep in mind that using cheats can disable Trophies and Achievements, therefore, you’ll need to save a separate file for cheat sessions. You will also have to save your game before you enter cheats if a cheat interrupts the game.

One downfall of using cheats is that cheats cannot be deactivated. You can only get rid of these cheats once you quit the game or reload a save, so make sure you save your game.

Disabled Cheat Codes

Here is a list of some cheat codes that don’t work anymore in GTA VC

Fat Skin

Skinny Skin

Invincibility

Smoke a Cigarette

Cheats for helicopters, motorbikes, airplanes, and buying properties don’t work on PC.

GTA Vice City PC and Console Cheat Codes