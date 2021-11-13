GTA Vice City Cheat Codes Guide

Some would say cheats are a crucial part of the GTA Vice City experience. If you’re looking to skip straight to the action, then keep these cheat codes at your disposal. This guide will cover everything you need to know about Cheat Codes in GTA Vice City.
GTA Vice City Cheat Codes
Using cheat codes seems like a pretty simple task, but a few things are essential to keep in mind. We’ll get to these things one by one.
Rockstar has removed some of the cheat codes for GTA VC, which means that you won’t be able to utilize some of these cheat codes.
While some of these cheats have been disabled in Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition, some new ones have been introduced into the game as well, which you might want to look forward to using.
Though you might want to keep in mind that using cheats can disable Trophies and Achievements, therefore, you’ll need to save a separate file for cheat sessions. You will also have to save your game before you enter cheats if a cheat interrupts the game.
One downfall of using cheats is that cheats cannot be deactivated. You can only get rid of these cheats once you quit the game or reload a save, so make sure you save your game.
Disabled Cheat Codes
Here is a list of some cheat codes that don’t work anymore in GTA VC
- Fat Skin
- Skinny Skin
- Invincibility
- Smoke a Cigarette
Cheats for helicopters, motorbikes, airplanes, and buying properties don’t work on PC.
GTA Vice City PC and Console Cheat Codes
|Cheat
|Cheat Code
|Spawn Aeroplane
|FLYINGWAYS
|Mass Bike Spawn
|FREEWAYFORANGELJOY
|Spawn Hunter
|AMERICAHELICOPTER
|Buy All Properties
|FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
|Invincibility
|YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
|Skinny Skin
|PROGRAMMER
|Fat Skin
|DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
|Very Cloudy Weather
|ABITDRIEG
|Smoke a Cigarette
|CERTAINDEATH
|Rainy Weather
|CATSANDDOGS
|Foggy Weather
|CANTSEEATHING
|Sunny Weather
|ALOVELYDAY
|Cloudy Weather
|APLEASANTDAY
|Ladies’ Man
|FANNYMAGNET
|Armed Female Pedestrians
|CHICKSWITHGUNS
|Armed Pedestrians
|OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
|Riot
|FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
|Hostile Pedestrians
|NOBODYLIKESME
|Random Outfit
|STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
|Candy Suxxx Skin
|IWANTBIGTITS
|Phil Skin
|ONEARMEDBANDIT
|Sonny Skin
|IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
|Mercedes Skin
|FOXYLITTLETHING
|Dick Skin
|WELOVEOURDICK
|Jezz Skin
|ROCKANDROLLMAN
|Hilary Skin
|ILOOKLIKEHILARY
|Lance Skin
|LOOKLIKELANCE
|Ken Skin
|MYSONISALAWYER
|Ricardo Skin
|CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
|Big Wheels
|LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
|Invisible Cars
|WHEELSAREALLINEED
|All Traffic Lights Green
|GREENLIGHT
|Amphibious Cars
|SEAWAYS
|Handling Buff
|GRIPISEVERYTHING
|Spawn Trashmaster
|RUBBISHCAR
|Spawn Caddie
|BETTERTHANWALKING
|Flying Vehicles
|COMEFLYWITHME
|Black Cars
|IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
|Pink Cars
|AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
|Road Range
|MIAMITRAFFIC
|Nearby Vehicles Explode
|BIGBANG
|Flying Boats
|AIRSHIP
|Spawn Caddie
|BETTERTHANWALKING
|Spawn Trashmaster
|RUBBISHCAR
|Weapon Set 3
|NUTTERTOOLS
|Weapon Set 2
|PROFESSIONALTOOLS
|Weapon Set 1
|THUGSTOOLS
|Full Health
|ASPIRINE
|Full Armor
|PRECIOUSPROTECTION
|Spawn Limo
|ROCKANDROLLCAR
|Spawn Hearse
|THELASTRIDE
|Spawn Alt Hotring Racer
|GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
|Spawn Hotring Racer
|GETTHEREVERYFAST
|Spawn Sabre Turbo
|GETTHEREFAST
|Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger
|GETTHEREQUICKLY
|Spawn Bloodring Banger
|TRAVELINSTYLE
|Spawn Tank
|PANZER
|Quick Clock
|LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
|Spawn Tank
|PANZER
|Slow Down Gameplay
|BOOOOOORING
|Speed Up Gameplay
|ONSPEED
|Suicide
|ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
|Lower Wanted Level to 0
|LEAVEMEALONE
|Increase Wanted Level by 2
|YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE