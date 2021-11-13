GTA Vice City Cheat Codes Guide

By Naqvi

Some would say cheats are a crucial part of the GTA Vice City experience. If you’re looking to skip straight to the action, then keep these cheat codes at your disposal. This guide will cover everything you need to know about Cheat Codes in GTA Vice City.

GTA Vice City Cheat Codes

Using cheat codes seems like a pretty simple task, but a few things are essential to keep in mind. We’ll get to these things one by one.

Rockstar has removed some of the cheat codes for GTA VC, which means that you won’t be able to utilize some of these cheat codes.

While some of these cheats have been disabled in Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition, some new ones have been introduced into the game as well, which you might want to look forward to using.

Though you might want to keep in mind that using cheats can disable Trophies and Achievements, therefore, you’ll need to save a separate file for cheat sessions. You will also have to save your game before you enter cheats if a cheat interrupts the game.

One downfall of using cheats is that cheats cannot be deactivated. You can only get rid of these cheats once you quit the game or reload a save, so make sure you save your game.

Disabled Cheat Codes

Here is a list of some cheat codes that don’t work anymore in GTA VC

  • Fat Skin
  • Skinny Skin
  • Invincibility
  • Smoke a Cigarette

Cheats for helicopters, motorbikes, airplanes, and buying properties don’t work on PC.

GTA Vice City PC and Console Cheat Codes

Cheat Cheat Code
Spawn Aeroplane FLYINGWAYS
Mass Bike Spawn FREEWAYFORANGELJOY
Spawn Hunter AMERICAHELICOPTER
Buy All Properties FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
Invincibility YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
Skinny Skin PROGRAMMER
Fat Skin DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
Very Cloudy Weather ABITDRIEG
Smoke a Cigarette CERTAINDEATH
Rainy Weather CATSANDDOGS
Foggy Weather CANTSEEATHING
Sunny Weather ALOVELYDAY
Cloudy Weather APLEASANTDAY
Ladies’ Man FANNYMAGNET
Armed Female Pedestrians CHICKSWITHGUNS
Armed Pedestrians OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
Riot FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
Hostile Pedestrians NOBODYLIKESME
Random Outfit STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
Candy Suxxx Skin IWANTBIGTITS
Phil Skin ONEARMEDBANDIT
Sonny Skin IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
Mercedes Skin FOXYLITTLETHING
Dick Skin WELOVEOURDICK
Jezz Skin ROCKANDROLLMAN
Hilary Skin ILOOKLIKEHILARY
Lance Skin LOOKLIKELANCE
Ken Skin MYSONISALAWYER
Ricardo Skin CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
Big Wheels LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
Invisible Cars WHEELSAREALLINEED
All Traffic Lights Green GREENLIGHT
Amphibious Cars SEAWAYS
Handling Buff GRIPISEVERYTHING
Spawn Trashmaster RUBBISHCAR
Spawn Caddie BETTERTHANWALKING
Flying Vehicles COMEFLYWITHME
Black Cars IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
Pink Cars AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
Road Range MIAMITRAFFIC
Nearby Vehicles Explode BIGBANG
Flying Boats AIRSHIP
Spawn Caddie BETTERTHANWALKING
Spawn Trashmaster RUBBISHCAR
Weapon Set 3 NUTTERTOOLS
Weapon Set 2 PROFESSIONALTOOLS
Weapon Set 1 THUGSTOOLS
Full Health ASPIRINE
Full Armor PRECIOUSPROTECTION
Spawn Limo ROCKANDROLLCAR
Spawn Hearse THELASTRIDE
Spawn Alt Hotring Racer GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
Spawn Hotring Racer GETTHEREVERYFAST
Spawn Sabre Turbo GETTHEREFAST
Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger GETTHEREQUICKLY
Spawn Bloodring Banger TRAVELINSTYLE
Spawn Tank PANZER
Quick Clock LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
Spawn Tank PANZER
Slow Down Gameplay BOOOOOORING
Speed Up Gameplay ONSPEED
Suicide ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
Lower Wanted Level to 0 LEAVEMEALONE
Increase Wanted Level by 2 YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE

Naqvi

A vape enthusiast who'd sell himself for vape joos and some fused clapton rolls. Oh and he seems rather fond of coining words, we'd say he's a peculiament.